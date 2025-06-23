What The Cool Girls Are Wearing To Wimbledon 2025: The Dress Code Explained & 10 Outfit Ideas

With the Wimbledon Tennis Championships beginning on Monday 30 June, anticipation is mounting as Carlos Alcaraz eyes up a third consecutive victory, and young British hopefuls Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu return to compete on home turf.

But beyond the drama on the court, Wimbledon has established itself alongside Ascot as one of sport's most stylish events, drawing (almost) as much attention for its outfits as the match results. The tradition of Wimbledon Whites sees many guests opt for crisp linen suits and tennis-inspired pleated skirts and V-necks, with the event's signature green and purple shades also popular. This year, attendees may also nod to 20 years of Ralph Lauren’s partnership with the Championship and choose preppy pieces from its mainline and Polo collection.

If you're in need of some outfit inspiration, look to fashion's best dressed guests. A Wimbledon regular, resident Cool Girl Alexa Chung never gets it wrong, whether choosing mannish tailoring in a white shorts suit or a khaki cotton blouse and mid-blue jeans, or a beige cable knit cardigan and cream A-line skirt.

Pinstripes are a mainstay, with Poppy Delevingne wearing a cream pinstripe blazer, wide-leg trousers and shirt as a guest of Ralph Lauren last summer, while Sienna Miller chose a sky blue belted tailored linen suit also by the brand in 2023. Model Mimi Labouchere teamed a blue and white pinstripe shirt dress with a cream knit and top-handle handbag to attend the event last year.

Ever ahead of the curve, Jourdann Dunn looked radiant in a butter yellow cable knit jumper and satin skirt to attend the tennis tournament in 2023, with Lila Moss equally resplendent in a floor-length powder blue slip dress.

Making an unexpected cameo last summer, Margot Robbie stunned in an asymmetric Alaïa white and black polka dot stretch midi dress complete with matching Le Teckel shoulder bag and black leather peep toe heels. The ever chic Keira Knightley chose monochrome Chanel in a white cotton one-shouldered layered dress with bow detail, worn with a boater hat, slingbacks and quilted handbag, all from the brand.

Lean into boyish style like models Constance Jablonski and Edie Campbell, who respectively chose an oversized double breasted jacket, white denim and loafers and a taupe trouser suit worn over a white tee when attending as guests last year.

Green remains a favourite shade, with Amelia Windsor pairing a shirt dress with a khaki trench coat and Aspinal Mayfair bag while Ikram Abdi Omar referenced the traditions of Wimbledon in green and white striped shirt and trousers with a navy blazer and white court shoes.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, follow the example of Shalom Brune-Franklin and Ella Richards and choose perennially stylish navy worn top to toe. The actor and model each chose long line cotton dresses with coordinating cable knit jumpers to attend Wimbledon last year. The shade is easily accessorised with black, cream, metallic or tan and monochromatic pieces can be effortlessly reworked for other summer occasions or a workwear wardrobe.

Karwai Tang // Getty Images Karwai Tang // Getty Images The Wimbledon Dress Code Explained With so many avenues to pursue, are there any rules to consider when attending Wimbledon? While players must wear all-white, there is no official dress code for spectators and guests, but some items are not allowed: torn jeans, running vests, sport shorts and dirty trainers. Bags must not exceed 40cm x 30cm x 30cm in size and are limited to one per person. Guests may not wear clothing bearing political statements, offensive language or large designer logos. Oversized hats are not allowed to prevent obscuring other guests' views. In general, the dress code is smart daywear, particularly if you'll be watching from Centre Court or Court Number One. If you're watching from the Royal Box, men should wear a jacket and tie, while women are asked to dress in below-the-knee dresses, ankle-length jumpsuits or trouser suits. Can I Wear Jeans To Wimbledon?

Yes, denim is allowed, though without any rips or tears. In order to meet the smart daywear recommendation, opt for a darker wash and a more fitted silhouette.

Can I Wear Trainers To Wimbledon?

Trainers, flats and heels are all permitted, though trainers and sneakers must be clean and presentable. Heels of any height may be worn, though if you're queuing for a ticket, observing from Murray Mound or planning to explore the grounds, opt for a flat, wedge, small kitten heel or block heel for comfort.

When Is The Wimbledon Tennis Championship?

Wimbledon begins on Monday 30 June with the Ladies' Singles Final on Saturday 12 July and the Men's Singles Final on Sunday 13 July.

How Can I Book Tickets To Wimbledon?

While the Wimbledon Public Ballot is now closed, anyone can queue each day for a Show Court or Grounds ticket sold on a best available, one per person, non-transferable basis. See the official Wimbledon site for details. Hospitality packages are available via Seat Unique and Keith Prowse.

Read the original article in ELLE USA