All The 'It Girl' Details From Milan Fashion Week

Fashion week delivered, as it always does — equal parts opulent restraint and runway theatrics. The city handed us heritage codes remixed with a certain downtown recklessness, and the accessories? Quietly unhinged in the best way. Here's your definitive breakdown of every detail making the rounds on every mood board, group chat, and Instagram saved folder.

1. Frothy Collars

The ruffled, romantic collar has escaped the archives and landed firmly in the present. Think layers of organza stacked under tailoring, or a standalone collar worn over a cashmere knit. It's the easiest way to look like you just flew in from a Venetian palazzo.

2. Mexico 66 Kitten Heel

Onitsuka Tiger's iconic Mexico 66 silhouette gets a very grown-up upgrade — a delicate kitten heel grafted onto a sneaker sole. The shoe that doesn't know what it wants, and we mean that as a compliment. Dress it up, dress it down, wear it everywhere.

3. Royal Purple

Not lavender, not mauve — full, saturated, unapologetic royal purple. Versace and Alberta Ferretti both leaned into the shade hard, draping it across suits, gowns, and outerwear. Wear head-to-toe or use a single purple piece to anchor an otherwise neutral look.

4. Wrinkled Clothing

Put the steamer down. Deliberately crumpled, crushed, and creased fabrication is having a full runway moment — linen that looks slept in, silk that's been balled up in a weekend bag. It's the anti-perfectionist aesthetic, and it's refreshingly human.

5. Neon Florals

Forget muted botanical prints — this season's florals are practically radioactive. Electric greens, screaming yellows, and ultraviolet pinks collide in oversized blooms across coats and dresses. Nature, but make it rave.

6. Fendi Fur Bag

Fendi reminded everyone why they're the house of fur with a compact, fluffy bag that looked straight off the shoulder of someone who summers in Capri. Tactile, decadent, and absolutely impractical — which is precisely the point.

7. Etro × Birkenstock

The collaboration nobody saw coming and everyone immediately wanted. Etro's signature paisley prints wrapped around Birkenstock's beloved silhouettes. It's bohemian luxury with orthopaedic intelligence. The fashion crowd can be comfortable now.

8. Colour Lace-Up Boots

Lace-up ankle and knee-high boots in unexpected colourways — cobalt, cherry red, forest green — were everywhere below the hemline. The brighter the better. These aren't statement shoes; they're the whole sentence.

9. Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Pear

Bottega Veneta served up the most unexpectedly charming accessory of the week: a woven leather pear. Sculptural, absurdist, covetable. Matthieu Blazy continues to prove that the house's intrecciato weave can be applied to literally anything — and we want every iteration.

10. Fibreglass Coat

Structured to within an inch of its life, the fibreglass-effect coat arrived looking more like furred architecture than clothing. No Rigid shoulders, a sculptural silhouette, and a surface that caught every spotlight. Prada led the charge. It's armour for the modern woman.

11. Diesel's Archival Chaos

Glenn Martens reached into Diesel's archives and pulled out pieces that feel simultaneously like a time capsule and tomorrow's wardrobe. The result was maximalist, provocative, and deeply fun. Diesel is fashion's most reliable bad influence — and we are fully here for it.

12. Lingerie-Inspired Boots

The lingerie boot — constructed with lace detailing, satin trims, and garter-style straps — was the footwear story of the season. Equal parts boudoir and boardroom, they turned even the most minimalist looks into something charged and intentional.

Milan Fashion Week SS26 proved one thing above all else: the 'it girl' isn't following trends, she's cherry-picking them. Whether she's reaching for a Bottega pear, pulling on a pair of lingerie boots, or letting her linen crease naturally on the way to the show, she's doing it with intention. The runway gave us a lot to work with this season, now it's just about making it your own.

