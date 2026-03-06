Allu Arjun’s Manish Malhotra Sherwani Is a Masterclass in Modern Indian Menswear

When Allu Arjun steps into a look, it rarely goes unnoticed. Known for a confident, sharply defined dressing style, the actor has built a reputation for turning traditional silhouettes into moments of modern celebrity fashion. His latest appearance in a Manish Malhotra creation continues that narrative.

Advertisment

Dressed in a black sherwani layered over tailored trousers, the ensemble feels both commanding and refined. The monochrome palette instantly draws attention to the craftsmanship of the garment rather than relying on colour or embellishment for drama. With its structured tailoring and clean lines, the outfit sits comfortably within contemporary celebrity outfits while still honouring the timeless appeal of Indian occasionwear.

For fans of Allu Arjun dressing style, the look reflects the balance he often strikes: strong silhouettes, statement details, and a sense of quiet authority that makes even classic pieces feel current.

Instagram: @manishmalhotra05

Bugle Bead Embroidery and the Power of Black

The beauty of this black sherwani lies in its meticulous surface work. The garment features intricate bugle bead embroidery, stitched with precision across the chest and shoulder. Under studio lighting, the beads catch subtle reflections, adding dimension without overwhelming the overall design.

Advertisment

Black has always held a special place in Indian menswear for evening occasions. In this case, the deep tone allows the embroidery to emerge gradually, revealing the artistry of the work only as the light shifts. Manish Malhotra has long mastered this approach — combining heritage techniques with silhouettes that feel relevant to today’s celebrity fashion landscape.

The Lion Motif That Defines the Sherwani

The standout feature of the ensemble is the striking lion motif embroidered across the upper half of the sherwani. Created entirely with black bugle beads, the design emerges as a sculptural detail. From afar, the motif blends seamlessly into the fabric. Up close, it reveals intricate lines and textures that give the piece depth and personality. It’s this attention to detail that transforms the sherwani from a formal garment into a conversation piece.

For those exploring sherwani design today, this approach reflects a growing shift toward statement motifs and strong visual storytelling—where craftsmanship becomes the central design language.

Instagram: @manishmalhotra05

How Manish Malhotra Continues to Shape Celebrity Style

Few designers have influenced celebrity fashions in India as consistently as Manish Malhotra. Over the years, his creations have defined red carpets, film wardrobes, and wedding celebrations alike.

With pieces like this sherwani, the designer continues to push Indian menswear into a more contemporary space. The silhouette remains rooted in tradition, yet the detailing feels distinctly modern — perfect for actors like Allu Arjun, whose style choices often set the tone for new ethnic looks among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

As Indian menswear evolves, looks like this highlight how classic garments can still feel powerful, relevant, and visually striking when approached with thoughtful design and craftsmanship.

Also read,

Nysa Devgn Channels The Nostalgia Of Bole Chudiyan In Manish Malhotra Couture