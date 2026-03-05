Nysa Devgn Channels The Nostalgia Of Bole Chudiyan In Manish Malhotra Couture

Few Bollywood fashion moments have the staying power of Bole Chudiyan. When Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2001, the song quickly became a template for the Indian wedding sangeet — families dressed in sparkling traditional outfits, dancing together in celebration. The costumes, designed by Manish Malhotra, turned festive dressing into a cultural memory. Decades later, that aesthetic still echoes through bridal wardrobes and festive collections. Now, Nysa Devgn steps into that legacy in a Manish Malhotra lehenga that revisits the beloved look with a fresh sense of glamour.

For many millennials and Gen Z audiences, Bole Chudiyan is more than just a song — it’s a memory stitched into the fabric of Indian celebrations. From school annual days to family sangeets, the choreography and costumes became a reference point for festive dressing. Sequinned lehengas, stacks of bangles, and dupattas that moved with every spin mirrored the exuberance of the moment. Revisiting that aesthetic today brings with it a sense of familiarity — like returning to a scene that has played out across countless wedding dance floors for over two decades.

The Outfit That Started It All

The original Bole Chudiyan sequence introduced audiences to a palette of glimmering lehengas, ornate embroidery, and silhouettes designed for movement. Kareena Kapoor’s memorable outfits from the song continue to influence festive fashion even today. With Nysa Devgn wearing a contemporary interpretation of that aesthetic, the connection feels immediate. The lehenga carries the same celebratory spirit — ornate yet light enough for the rhythm of a dance floor, capturing the joy that made the original moment unforgettable.

Sequins, Silhouettes, and a New Kind of Glamour

Nysa Devgn’s look leans into Manish Malhotra’s signature language of shimmer. The lehenga is drenched in sequins that catch the light with every step, creating a luminous gradient across the skirt. Paired with a structured blouse and a delicately embellished dupatta, the ensemble feels festive without losing its elegance. It’s the kind of traditional outfit that feels designed for a celebration — exactly the kind of setting where Bollywood fashion often finds its most memorable expressions.

A Silhouette That Never Goes Out of Style

The lehenga silhouette has remained a constant in Indian festive dressing, but designers continue to reinterpret it for new audiences. This version balances familiarity with subtle updates — the sculpted blouse, the fluid fall of the skirt, and the intricate detailing that builds dimension across the fabric. The look mirrors the way Bollywood style evolves: the essence stays the same, but each generation brings its own perspective to it.

Timeless Craft, New Energy

Manish Malhotra has often spoken about how film costumes travel far beyond the screen, eventually shaping the way people dress for real-life celebrations. The Bole Chudiyan aesthetic is perhaps the clearest example of that journey. What began as a cinematic moment has become a reference point for sangeet dressing across decades. Seeing Nysa Devgn step into this updated version of the look brings that story full circle — proof that great costume design rarely stays confined to a single era.

