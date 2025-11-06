Ananya Panday’s Mehndi Dress Is The Style Standard Of The Year

India may have flirted with minimalism, but let’s be honest, maximalism is still our mother tongue. We might reach for pastels and whisper-soft chiffons in the name of “clean girl” aesthetics, but deep down, our hearts beat for colour, chaos, and craft. It’s in our DNA, our weddings aren’t complete without a lehenga that announces itself before we do.

The Glamour We Grew Up On

We’ve all grown up swooning over cinema’s love affair with Indian wear, from the royal drapes of Mughal-e-Azam to the sequined splendour of K3G and Om Shanti Om. Those lehengas weren’t just costumes; they were characters. Maybe that’s why we miss them, the drama, the decadence, the unapologetic joy of dressing up.

Photograph: (Instagram: @mayyurgirotracouture)

Somewhere between pastel perfection and clean girl minimalism, we forgot the celebration of a lehenga that actually lives. At Sheroff’s mehendi, Panday brought back the joy we’ve all secretly missed, the kind that’s rooted in colour, craft, and confidence. Dressed in a Mayyur Girotra lehenga alive with mirror work, intricate embroidery, and rich jewel tones, she embodied the perfect balance between nostalgia and now. It was festive fashion in full bloom.

Girotra, known for reviving traditional artistry with a contemporary pulse, has built his signature around the beauty of Indian excess, gota, resham, kutch, mirrors, motifs each piece like a love letter to the subcontinent’s textile history. His clothes don’t just decorate; they narrate.

And while Panday's outfit carried the weight of tradition, her styling grounded it in the present. The neatly braided hair and understated makeup, just dewy skin, bronzed warmth, and soft kohl, let the craftsmanship breathe. It was a reminder that opulence isn’t about doing more, but about knowing when to stop.

Photograph: (Instagram: @mayyurgirotracouture)

Yes, we love our pastels and our minimal moods. But when it comes to weddings, there’s something irresistible about stepping into colour, the kind that glows under warm lights and lives forever in photographs. And that, really, is the charm of it all: we may evolve, but our love for a great lehenga will always be the most Indian thing about us, and thank god for that.

