Masters Of Maximalism: Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Their debut collection of eighty garments crafted in pure silks, chiffons, and organzas landed them on the cover of a magazine, and more importantly, it announced a new design language, one as Indian as it was inventive.

But their rise wasn’t overnight. “We had no budgets, no staff, no PR. Just a belief that we could build something extraordinary,” they say. Working out of a tiny home, they poured every rupee earned back into finer fabrics, sharper tailoring, and more intricate embroidery.

The Alchemy Of Opposites

The two couldn’t be more different. Jani is sensitive, introspective, and an artist in the classical sense. Khosla is flamboyant, fearless, and a born risk-taker. Yet, this creative tension became their secret weapon. “Like chalk and cheese,” they say, “but together, we create alchemy.”

Over the years, their partnership has evolved into one of mutual respect and a shared, obsessive devotion to craft. Their clashes, they say, are not cracks but catalysts. “It’s how we grow and it’s how we stay fresh.”

Reviving Craft, Rewriting Couture