Are Pyjamas Becoming The New Fashion Statement?

Have you always longed to be able to enter daily life in your comfiest pyjamas without upsetting the fashion applecart? That's almost a reality, now! Enter pyjamacore—a rising aesthetic that reclaims the opulence of bedtime dressing—repackaging it for the streets, the soirées, and everything in between. While hints of the trend have been bubbling under the surface for a few seasons, it was Dolce & Gabbana who recently declared it loud and clear: pyjamas are no longer just for the boudoir. Their SS26 collection sauntered down the Milan runway with a sultry, silken nonchalance, models draped in rich, baroque-print two-pieces, whisper-thin lace-trimmed robes, and monogrammed slippers that wouldn’t look out of place in a five-star suite or front row.

Make Space For The Pyjama Pants

This was no sleepy styling. This was intentional decadence. Think polished bed jackets paired with towering stilettos, camisole dresses layered under sharply tailored trench coats, and piping detail so pristine it could slice through the noise of even the loudest logomania. The message was crystal clear: pyjamas, when done right, are power dressing in disguise.

Dolce & Gabbana’s embrace of pyjamacore isn’t a solo act. Across fashion weeks, we spotted iterations from The Row’s crisp ivory co-ords to Fendi’s see-through sleep sets styled with structured bags and satin mules. What sets the wave apart is its confidence; these aren’t ironic or tongue-in-cheek references. This is fashion leaning in, wholeheartedly.

And why not? In an era where personal comfort is no longer pitted against high fashion, pyjamacore offers the best of both worlds. It’s an aesthetic that says, “I woke up like this”, but makes it luxury. It blurs the lines between dressing down and dressing up, and in doing so, offers a liberating middle ground that feels deeply modern.

“I loved PJs as casual wear. Going to the airport in a silk two-piece is such a cheat code.” - Reddit Users.

Even the styling cues on social media have shifted. Influencers are layering oversized silk shirts with boxer shorts and slingbacks, cinching robe-style outerwear with embellished belts, and pairing classic striped pyjama sets with statement gold jewellery. The once-hidden drawstring is now a deliberate detail; the bedtime button-down, a staple of daytime chic.



Of course, there’s a whisper of nostalgia threaded through it all. Pyjamacore harks back to Hollywood’s golden age, Marlene Dietrich in her smoking jacket, Audrey Hepburn sipping coffee in satin. But make no mistake, this is not retro revivalism. This is a contemporary recalibration of what it means to dress with ease and edge.

So if you’re still reserving your pyjamas for pillow talk and Netflix marathons, it’s time for a wardrobe rethink. Luxe loungewear is not just a moment, it’s the mood.