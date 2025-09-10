Becca Bloom Just Gave the Internet Its Own 'Crazy Rich Asians' Moment

I know you’ve all been following (and probably feeling just a little envious of her lifestyle) the impossibly rich human that is Rebecca C. Ma, better known as Becca Bloom on Instagram. At 25, she has already lived several lives: ballet kid, fintech founder, entrepreneur, and now, the internet’s favourite fashion darling. Her wedding was a spectacle, a couture-laden affair that looked more like a magazine spread than real life. On Instagram, she moves between Hermès unboxings, Bulgari neck parties, and Van Cleef stacks with the same ease most of us scroll through Zara’s sale section.

Photo credit: instagram/ @beccaxbloom

Ma has always been a fashion girl. Her wardrobe is less about chasing trends and more about curating references, archival Chanel, Van Cleef & Arpels high jewellery, and Dior pyjamas treated like red-carpet attire. While the internet loves to say, 'If I had money, I’d dress so well,' Ma is the exception. She reminds us that true style isn’t measured in price tags, but in the way you bring it to life.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

So, of course, when it came to her wedding, the internet expected nothing short of a spectacle. In the weeks leading up to her Lake Como nuptials with Canadian software engineer David Pownall, she shared snippets of the prep: vintage Chanel fittings, jewellery close-ups, skincare routines, and even a shot of her veil travelling first-class. By the time the big weekend arrived, her followers were waiting like it was the Met Gala.

And then came the dresses. The whole internet had waited in anticipation for what she’d wear, and she did not disappoint.

The Weekend’s Four Legend-Making Looks

Poppy Mini-dress: The weekend began with a vibrant Oscar de la Renta poppy mini (yes, the same one Ariana Grande once wore). Ma gave it her own spin, strutting with full flower power energy, staying true to her name 'Bloom.'

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

Rehearsal Dinner: For this, she changed into a vintage Chanel cruise dress covered in ice-cream motifs (her playful nod to being lactose intolerant and also because it was how they had ended their first date, which had gone on for 15 hours). Paired with René Caovilla heels and a pink-gold Bulgari Tubogas necklace, it was both tongue-in-cheek and impossibly chic and rich.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

The Main Event: The wedding gown itself was a custom Oscar de la Renta, embroidered with laser-cut peonies as a nod to her Chinese heritage and childhood gardens. She styled it with Chanel heels, Van Cleef & Arpels high jewellery, and a Tiffany Victoria band, the very first fine jewellery she ever owned, now made eternal.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

Reception Show-Stopper: To close the night, she slipped into a shattered-glass rose motif Oscar de la Renta dress from Spring 2025, reflecting the floral décor throughout the venue. On her feet? Blush Christian Louboutin ballet heels, a clever nod to her ballet roots.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

Her partner in all this? Pownall, her calm fashion anchor. He looked the part too: a cream Ralph Lauren suit for the rehearsal dinner and a smart Thom Browne ensemble for the wedding, blending understated Americana with elegant flair. It was considered polished and a perfect counterbalance to Ma’s fashion theatre. But his most thoughtful accessory wasn’t visible at all. Pownall, who had always tucked little love notes into Ma’s bags and books, had stitched one into the lining of his tuxedo, right over his heart.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

Beauty-wise, Ma kept it true to form: a ‘type B bride’ who relied on at-home gadgets (LED masks, visors, and a dermatologist on speed dial), topped off with natural glam and soft vintage curls. The kind of beauty routine that looks effortless, but involves military precision.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

Lake Como had always been their summer hideaway, but arriving for the rehearsal this time carried a different weight, more ‘prologue to forever’ than vacation getaway.

The ceremony itself played out like a fashion fairytale with a rom-com twist. Rainclouds rolled in and sprinkled over the ceremony, which, according to her parents, was the ultimate sign of good feng shui and a blessed beginning, before the skies cleared just as Ma walked down the aisle. Her veil caught the wind, the flowers burst into bloom, and guests gasped as if the moment had been choreographed. Fireworks nearly singed her gown, handwritten vows drew tears, and the whole thing felt like a Netflix wedding special, only with more couture and far more Van Cleef.

Becca Bloom’s wedding wasn’t just a ceremony; it was a content era, equal parts couture, chaos, and romance. She turned her Lake Como weekend into a fashion event, a social media binge-watch, and a love story all at once. It was like living through a season finale of 'Crazy Rich Asians'. It was proof that while she may have the money, it’s her taste, wit, and timing that make her impossible to look away from.

Photo credit: instagram/@beccaxbloom

For someone dripping in couture and high jewellery, she’s not the least bit obnoxious, and that is why the audience loves her. Instead, Ma has become that rare breed of internet It-girl who feels approachable. She laughs at herself, shares negotiation hacks alongside her Tiffany sparkle, and she balances this high-glam aesthetic with calm relatability, dropping finance tips that make Wall Street feel like your group chat, all with her trademark wink and ‘hope you guys have an amazing rest of your day!’. Ma has rewritten the rulebook on what it means to be young, loaded, and seriously stylish. So when it came to her wedding, everyone was eyes-wide awake, and she delivered. It was worth following every step of her wedding journey, even if most of us can only turn it into moodboard inspo (even though we know we’ll never be able to afford it).

And if you thought this was grand? Think again. Word is, her parents are already planning another Asian wedding celebration: a full-scale Asian wedding extravaganza. So yes, this Lake Como couture fairytale might have been just the warm-up.

Also Read:

Common Mistakes To Avoid With A Tuxedo Wedding Suit