Why Zendaya Will Be Doing The 2025 Met Gala Differently

Zendaya will be at the 2025 Met Gala, but she’s doing something different on the red carpet. The actress’s creative director and longtime stylist, Law Roach, confirmed her attendance during an interview with E! at the Fashion Trust Awards on April 8.

“We are going to be on the Met Gala steps, yes, [but] separately this year,” he said. “That’s going to be really amazing. We’re doing our own thing this year, which is exciting.”



Roach didn’t say whether Zendaya will be walking the red carpet with her fiancé, Tom Holland. But it would be a special first for the couple, as Holland has never been to the Met Gala before, and they have largely avoided joint event appearances.

There is a good reason for that. Holland told Men’s Health earlier this year that he does not walk the red carpet at Zendaya’s premieres “because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.” He added he only attends mandatory industry events for the same reason: He does not want to take attention away from the real stars of the night.



While Holland has never been to the Met Gala, Zendaya is a seasoned veteran. She has attended in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2024.

She and Roach have done numerous Met Galas together. During one of their most famous appearances, Roach dressed up as the fairy godmother to Zendaya’s Cinderella at the 2019 event, where the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

Zendaya was notably a co-chair at last year’s Met Gala, where she and Roach presented two different red carpet looks.

This year’s Met Gala theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It will be held on May 5.



