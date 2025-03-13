Beyond Borders: Mac Duggal’s Vision for Modern Luxury

There's something captivating about the way fashion can transport us to another time and place. For some designers, this journey is deeply personal, rooted in their own cultural heritage and upbringing. Mac Duggal, a designer whose work has adorned the likes of Shakira. His path to becoming a household name in the fashion world was anything but straightforward, beginning with a leap of faith that transformed a small collection into a global brand. Today, his designs are celebrated for their ability to make every woman feel like a star, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern sophistication. In this conversation, we delve into the creative process and vision of a

ELLE: Can you tell us a bit about your background and what led you to become a designer?

Mac Duggal (MD): Fashion has always been a part of my life. Growing up in India, I was surrounded by rich textiles, intricate embroidery, and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship. My mother had an incredible sense of style, and I think that was my earliest introduction to fashion—seeing how clothing could be more than just fabric, and how it could tell a story.

I actually started out studying engineering in Chicago, but I always felt drawn to design. In 1984, I took a leap and created my first collection—just ten dresses. That’s how Mac Duggal was born. I wanted to blend the beauty of Indian craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, and over time, that vision evolved into the global brand it is today.

ELLE: What attracted you to the world of fashion, and how did you get started?

MD: Fashion is about transformation. It’s about how a single dress can make someone feel powerful, confident, and completely unforgettable. That’s what pulled me in. I’ve always believed that clothing isn’t just something you wear—it’s an experience, a way to express yourself without saying a word.

When I started Mac Duggal, I didn’t have a roadmap. I just had a vision of what I wanted to create. I focused on craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and bold silhouettes that made an impact. That’s still at the heart of everything I do today.

ELLE: Can you walk us through your creative process when designing a new collection? What was the process and inspiration for your new Spring 2025 collection?

MD: For me, designing a collection always starts with a feeling. How do I want someone to feel when they step into one of my dresses? From there, I start exploring colors, textures, and silhouettes.

For Spring 2025, I wanted to create something that feels fluid, bold, and effortlessly glamorous. This collection is inspired by the balance between nature’s raw beauty and modern sophistication. Therefore this collection plays with movement—draping that flows, ruffles, sculpted bodices that create structure, and fabrics that interact beautifully with light. Every piece is designed to make an entrance, whether it's at a garden party, a gala, or a red carpet event.

ELLE: How do you balance creativity and commerciality in your designs?

MD: It’s always a delicate balance, but for me, it starts with designing for real people. A dress isn’t just about looking beautiful—it’s about feeling incredible. It has to move effortlessly, fit impeccably, and make an impact without being overwhelming.

Creativity is at the heart of everything I do, but I also stay attuned to how women want to dress—what makes them feel their most confident and authentic. Some gravitate toward bold, statement-making pieces, while others prefer sleek, understated elegance. At the same time, I consider versatility, functionality, and market demand. By blending artistry with commercial awareness, I create pieces that are not only aspirational but also practical for a range of occasions and consumers.

ELLE: What is the most challenging part of being a designer in the fashion industry today?

MD: Fashion moves fast, and staying ahead while staying authentic is always a challenge. Trends change constantly, but I believe in evolution, not reinvention. Another challenge is sustainability—how do we create beautiful, high-impact designs while being more mindful about materials and production? That’s something I’m always thinking about.

ELLE: How do you stay ahead of trends and keep your designs fresh and innovative?

MD: I believe fashion isn’t one-size-fits-all and nor are the trends—they may come and go, but it should be inclusive and timeless. My approach is to create pieces that resonate with diverse women, ensuring they feel confident. Fashion is cyclical, but true innovation comes from reinterpreting the familiar in a way that feels fresh and unexpected.

I love blending heritage craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics—whether it’s reimagining traditional embellishments in a modern silhouette or pairing bold, statement hues with clean, minimalist lines. The key is to honor the past while continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s next.

ELLE: What’s next for you and Mac Duggal? Are there any exciting projects or collections on the horizon?

MD: We’re always evolving. Right now, I’m really excited about exploring new global markets and pushing the boundaries of eveningwear—soon we are coming out with our SS25 Spring summer collection and more is in the pipeline and coming out soon.

Fashion is about movement—you can’t stand still. And for me, the most exciting part is always what’s coming next.

Mac Duggal's journey from his roots in India to becoming a global fashion icon is a testament to his dedication to craftsmanship and innovation. As he continues to evolve and expand his brand, his commitment to blending heritage with modernity remains unwavering. With a keen eye on sustainability and inclusivity, Duggal is poised to continue making waves in the fashion industry. His upcoming projects, including the Spring Summer 2025 collection, promise to further cement his legacy as a master of evening wear. As Mac Duggal looks to the future, his passion for fashion remains as vibrant as ever, ensuring that his designs will continue to captivate audiences worldwide.