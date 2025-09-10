Big Fits, Big Style: Here Are All The Oversized Denim Must-Haves

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that baggy jeans and oversized everything are here to stay. Sorry, skinny jeans enthusiasts, fashion forecasts scream pack up. It’s all about that slouchy vibe (not the posture, please) that screams cool without even trying. And while we’re all about making our own trends, let’s be real: Levi’s has been leading the way in denim for decades, and now it’s giving us just what we need.

Whether you’re out with friends or just chilling, these are the styles you’d love to live in.

Men's 578 Dark Indigo Baggy Fit Mid Rise Carpenter Jeans

The sturdy denim means they’ll hold up while you move through your day, whether you’re hitting the streets or kicking back with friends. Extra points for the practical pockets.

Women's Blue Barrel Loose Fit High Rise Jeans

Loose, high-rise (a win), and a light-blue wash – classics that never go wrong. The wide barrel cut is perfect for showing off your chunky kicks or oversized sweater.

Women's Navy Blue Baggy Dad Wide Leg Fit High Rise Jeans

The high-rise and relaxed fit serves as a killer silhouette, while the navy blue finish keeps it classic. From chunky sneakers to platform boots, these jeans pair with anything that makes a statement.

Men's Reversible Shacket

Two looks, one jacket. This reversible shacket gives you double the style with zero effort. The relaxed fit and classic point collar make it an easy throw-on, while the inside-out option lets you switch it up for a whole new look.

Levi’s X Adsb Andersson Bell Half Denim Trucker Jacket

Spotlight on Levi’s collaboration with Seoul’s ADSB Andersson Bell. This oversized denim jacket is the perfect mix of deconstructed classic and streetwear edge. It's giving UAL student, but better.

Women's Mid Rise Light Blue Straight Fit Shorts

These Levi’s light-blue shorts (not too baggy, not too skinny) are everything you need for an effortless summer look. It's breezy, it's chill, and the quality cotton fabric means they’ll hold up all season long.

Men's Textured Relaxed Fit Resort Collar Knit Shirt

Want to keep things casual but with a little extra flair? This relaxed-fit red shirt nails that easygoing, cool vibe. Pair it with baggy jeans or tuck it into some relaxed chinos — it’s a style chameleon.

Levi's X Barbie Ferreira Tulip Hat

A denim bucket hat? Absolutely. Created in collaboration with Barbie Ferreira, it brings major ‘90s nostalgia to the forefront. Shoutout to the unisex make, it's perfect for him and her!

Whether you’re throwing on an oversized jacket or rocking loose jeans, these denim styles are making a statement without trying too hard. So go ahead — embrace the baggy, the oversized, the unapologetically cool. Peak main character energy.

