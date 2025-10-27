How To Dress Like The Women Of Nobody Wants This Season 2

The women of Nobody Wants This might be fretting about their love lives, but at least their wardrobes are effortless. In each episode, they look cool but not careless. Romantic but realistic. The hit Netflix rom-com returns for a second season with its familiar blend of emotional chaos and everyday styling inspiration that’s as thoughtful as it is wearable.

The beauty of Nobody Wants This fashion lies in its realism. These aren’t fantasy closets; they’re built from textures and tones you could actually find in your own, just styled with slightly more conviction. The palette is muted but thoughtful—sage, cream, and powder blue; the silhouettes are tailored yet tender, sharp enough to look intentional but relaxed enough to feel lived-in.

Costume designer Negar Ali-Kline builds on season 1’s palette of quiet neutrals—think buttery cardigans, borrowed-from-your-boyfriend trousers, and the kind of jeans that go with everything. Kristen Bell’s Joanne might be wrestling with faith and compatibility, but her wardrobe remains certain: casual staples turned into a full, laid-back, L.A.-inspired aesthetic. Justine Lupe’s Morgan continues to make emotional support look chic, while Jackie Tohn’s Esther naturally takes the loud-print route to self-expression.

It’s all proof that in the world of Nobody Wants This, love may be complicated, but dressing for it doesn’t have to be. Below, see every look worth shopping this season.

Joanne

Joanne’s denim-and-tee moment might be one of her simplest looks of the season, but the studded belt turns it into something worth noting. The fitted blue tee and high-rise jeans are a reminder that basics can still make a statement.

As with her love life, Joanne knows a little contrast goes a long way—start with clean basics and let the statement accessory do the talking. There are endless versions of Joanne’s belt right now—from Khaite to B-Low the Belt—and she makes a case for adding at least one to your closet.

Her button-down-and-trousers combo gives office-core a little warmth. The crisp blue shirt over a black turtleneck feels classic, while the pleated khakis and structured belt make it modern. It’s refined without trying too hard, a signature move for Nobody Wants This’s resident overthinker.

Office girls, this one’s for you: Start with crisp layers and neutral tailoring that looks expensive, even if it’s not.

Morgan

Morgan’s suede set makes a strong case for neutral dressing. The two-piece ensemble feels polished but relaxed, like something you’d wear to look composed without really trying. She’s the level-headed sister who knows good advice and good tailoring are both worth investing in.

To dress like Morgan, start with monochrome basics and let the simplicity speak for itself.

Her courtside look proves opposites attract. A preppy argyle vest meets striped track pants in a pairing that shouldn’t work, but totally does. It’s part country club, part gym run, and completely in step with her always-composed energy. The result? Off-duty done with intention.

To copy the stylish sister, pair structured knits with sporty separates in coordinating hues. The trick is keeping one piece refined and the other relaxed.

This fresh take on collegiate dressing feels right at home in Nobody Wants This—the sweatshirt-and-shorts pairing might be the easiest formula in the book, but Morgan makes it look elevated. The collared layer adds structure, while the denim shorts help strike that sweet spot between crisp and casual.

For a look that’s equal parts prep and polish, pair sharp basics with one slightly unexpected piece.

Esther

If there’s a mom-off-duty uniform, Esther’s got it figured out. The leopard cardigan (this one’s by SPRWMN) gives attitude, the frayed denim keeps it grounded, and the cushy slides whisper, “I drove here, but I’m not staying long.”

It’s casual, yet decisively styled—exactly what you’d expect from the show’s most unapologetic multitasker. To mirror her look, mix everyday comfort pieces with a louder animal print.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.