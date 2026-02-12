Bollywood Just Set New Bridesmaid Fashion Rules & We’re Taking Notes

Some may argue that, at times, the bridesmaids matter just as much as the groom. They’re the crisis managers, therapists, hype women, and unofficial event coordinators, handling the breakdowns, calming the nerves, surviving the occasional bridezilla spiral, and making sure the veil sits right, the hair holds, and the makeup doesn’t budge. Truly, the most important unpaid job in the room are your girls!

Naturally, all eyes drift toward the sahelis, gliding through the chaos in outfits that are perfectly pitched, enough to steal a little attention among the guests, yet restrained enough to never outshine the bride.

When Bollywood Celebs Became Bridesmaids: The Looks We're Still Obsessed With

A recent trend we can’t help but notice? Bollywood celebrities showing up, and showing out as bridesmaids for their girls’ big days. Every function accounted for: mehendi, haldi, sangeet, and of course, the shaadi. Not only is it heartwarming to see these stars take time out for their school friends or cousins, but they’re also fully involved. Dancing at the sangeet, posing through the chaos, and showing up for every ritual with enthusiasm and impeccable style. Ananya, Shanaya, Shraddha, Alaya, Alia, the style icons has made this trend impossible to ignore. What began quietly in the early 2020s has now become a full-fledged fashion moment, fuelled by intimate, designer-driven weddings and the rise of the distinctly Indian bridesmaid aesthetic. Gone are the days of last-minute lehengas. Today’s bridesmaids arrive coordinated, considered, and camera-ready, proving that when it comes to wedding style, the bride may be the headline, but her girls are the editorial spread. Alia Bhatt's Effortless Elegance Alia Bhatt has proven she’s the kind of bridesmaid every bride wants: dependable, present, and delivering looks worth bookmarking under wedding mood board. She understands the assignment. In recent years, her style has leaned into a quiet sophistication that feels effortless, never loud for the sake of it. One standout we have to talk about? The three-piece Shantnu & Nikhil set. Power dressing, but make it wedding-appropriate. Strong shoulders, a sharply cut blazer infused with Indian sensibility through its silhouette and intricate embroidery, commanding, yet considerate enough to let the bride have her spotlight. That dhoti–blouse–jacket combination is hardly unattainable; Indian wedding markets are brimming with versions. The real trick lies elsewhere. Alia’s formula is simple but effective: barely-there makeup, sleek-back hair, statement (but not screaming) jewellery. And those glasses? Unexpected. Intelligent. A small detail that turned the entire outfit into a moment.

Shanaya Kapoor's Show-Stopping Glam

It’s giving major hot Indian-in-her-20s energy. You’d be fully in your own fairyland in this Manish Malhotra lehenga. So many silhouettes are circling back to the early 2000s; shimmer-drenched, slimmer skirts, dupattas draped languidly around both elbows like a well-practised move. Here, the dupatta falls fluidly, no stiffness, no over-styling. And the Indinoor jewels? A chef’s kiss.

It’s a strong pick for a sangeet, a cocktail night, even a late-evening wedding. Not too much, never too little, just the sweet spot where nostalgia meets glam.

Priyanka Chopra's Power Bridesmaid Energy

Our very own desi girl never lets go of her vibe; certainly not at her brother’s wedding. More often than not, when a B-Town bridesmaid steps out, it whispers (or rather, glows) Manish Malhotra. The craftsmanship, the fluid drape, that unmistakable champagne-toned glow, it’s the kind of outfit that has aunties leaning in with a playful, “So, when’s your turn?” And somehow, you’re still the baddie of the evening.

And when you’re a Bulgari global ambassador, skipping the diamonds simply isn’t an option. Those stones came to be seen. The energy is crystal clear: dance till 2am, embrace the family chaos, pose for every possible camera angle. It’s festive, it’s fearless, it’s fully clocked in.

Kriti Sanon's Fusion Fashion Masterclass

Kriti’s bridesmaid wardrobe has us taking notes every single time. And here’s the catch, it’s not always about the lehenga. Not everything needs volume, a 12-metre flare, or a dramatic entry. The morning functions? They’re the playground for looks that feel lighter, fresher, minimal in effort, maximal in impact.

Take her Anushka Khanna moment: a yellow bandhani kurta that is sweet and simple. But the real conversation starter? That mirror-work vest. The pop of pink bandana. Jhumkas that move when she does. A potli that ties it all together.

It’s fusion with intention, a little boho, a little desi cool-girl. The kind of haldi aesthetic that says you came prepared to get drenched in turmeric… but still photograph exceptionally well.

Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Glam

No one does Poo bani Parvati quite like Janhvi Kapoor. There’s something about the way she leans into devotion-core, unfiltered, soft-eyed, all heart. We’ve seen her in high-glam sparkle and red-carpet drama, and then we’ve seen the versions our mothers instantly approve of. This one firmly belongs to the latter.

The sari, by Vastra, is stunning on its own; intricate work, graceful fall, nothing excessive. But when you choose tradition, you commit. And she does. The blouse brings in that subtle regal edge, structured, poised, quietly commanding. The traditional jewellery? Non-negotiable. It completes the story.

There’s a myth among younger women that “traditional” only counts if it involves sequins and daring cuts. Janhvi gently disagrees. Styled right, heritage can feel like the most powerful version of yourself luminous, grounded, beautiful from the inside out. Easily one of her most iconic wedding-guest moments.

The New Bridesmaid Code: Match the Vibe, Not the Outfit

Matching, head-to-toe coordinated outfits? We left that somewhere in the early 2010s mood board, and we’re not in a rush to retrieve it. But swinging to the other extreme turning up like everyone misread a different dress code, isn’t the answer either. No bride wants her wedding album to look like a chaotic group project.