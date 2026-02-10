Sonam Kapoor Just Broke Every Godh Bharai Rule (And Looked Better For It)

If tradition is a language, Sonam Kapoor speaks it fluently — but always in her own accent. For her godh bharai, the actor didn’t just dress up; she rewrote the mood board. Eschewing predictable pastels and overtly “bridal” codes of maternity dressing, Sonam arrived in a striking lime-green lehenga with a dramatic cape — a look that felt equal parts ritual, runway, and modern rebellion. Hosted by Sonam and Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai residence, the intimate yet star-studded ceremony saw Kareena Kapoor Khan, Khushi Kapoor and close family in attendance, but it was the mother-to-be who commanded every frame. Glowing, self-possessed, and unmistakably stylish, Sonam didn’t just participate in a godh bharai — she reimagined what it could look like.

The Lime-Green Lehenga Cape That Made Everyone Rethink Baby Shower Dressing

Traditionally, a godh bharai calls for soft hues, floral prints, and fuss-free silhouettes that lean into gentleness and nostalgia. Sonam, however, took one look at that rulebook — and tore out the pages. Instead of delicate pastels, she chose a vibrant lime-green lehenga that demanded attention. Instead of a simple dupatta, she opted for a structured, flowing cape. Even her beauty look refused clichés: sleek hair, luminous skin, and minimal makeup that let her natural glow take centre stage.

The centrepiece of the look was undeniably the lime-green lehenga, a shade rarely seen at baby showers but perfectly aligned with Sonam’s fearless style. The ensemble featured intricate craftsmanship, subtle embellishments, and a fluid drape that moved beautifully as she mingled with guests.

But the real talking point was the cape — ethereal, dramatic, and distinctly high-fashion. Unlike a conventional dupatta, the cape added structure and theatricality without overwhelming the outfit. It felt like couture, yet culturally rooted; modern, yet deeply Indian. In one stroke, Sonam reframed what “maternity style” could be — less predictable, more powerful.

How Sonam Kapoor Styled Minimal to Look Maximum Impact

Despite the bold colour and statement silhouette, Sonam’s styling was remarkably restrained. She kept her jewellery minimal — delicate earrings and subtle rings — allowing the outfit to remain the protagonist. There were no excess layers, no cluttered accessories, no competing elements.

Her makeup followed the same philosophy: radiant, fresh, and unfussy. The result? A look that felt effortlessly regal rather than overdone. It was a masterclass in how to let design, confidence, and presence do the talking — proving that “minimal” can still be spectacular.

The Aesthetic Sonam Kapoor Just Redefined

With this appearance, Sonam didn’t just set a trend — she expanded an aesthetic. She moved the needle away from overly saccharine, heavily decorated maternity looks toward something sharper, cleaner, and more contemporary.

Her godh bharai look bridged heritage and modernity, ritual and runway, femininity and strength. It wasn’t just about looking beautiful; it was about owning space, rewriting narratives, and dressing on her own terms.

In doing so, Sonam Kapoor didn’t just attend a baby shower — she turned it into a fashion moment that will be referenced, revisited, and remembered.