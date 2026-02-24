Burberry Debuts The Going-Out Coat

Burberry's got bass.

At the British heritage brand's winter 2026 fashion show, the soundtrack by FKA Twigs thumped so loudly that the seats began to shake. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Romeo Beckham stomped down the catwalk in a rave-friendly rhythm. Opening model Charlotte Boggia wore drop-down pearl earrings that looked, at first, like Apple earpods pumping music. Kate Moss danced along in the front row.

Advertisment

In his show notes, chief creative officer Daniel Lee noted that the clothes were “a return to going out in a particularly London way”—one where howling rain is a constant threat, and no matter how good your going-out top, there's gotta be something...well...on top. Enter Burberry's new going-out coats, as seen on runway It girls like Angelina Kendall, Sacha Quenby, and Sunday Urban.

Stuart C. Wilson

Stuart C. Wilson

There were lambskin leather toppers infused with sheen on one side and shaggy wool on the other, oil-slick leather moto jackets that nodded to Burberry's in-demand indie sleaze era, and a constant swish! of trenches—ruffle-necked in faille, cropped with a slightly inflated silhouette, or slung “like accessories over sleek satin dresses,” says Lee—that covered some very covetable stuff, like a navy silk dress that swooped low at the front, and a maroon beaded fringe skirt that went click-clack with every catwalk step. (There was even an inky blue winter coat with a detailed grid of London printed across the body, just in case your phone dies and you need to get home at 4 A.M. without Google Maps.)

Stuart C. Wilson

TOBY SHEPHEARD

But just because the collection was inspired by London nights out, doesn't mean Burberry has gone adolescent. These are cool clothes for style-aware adults—people who know that Burberry’s famous pattern (as seen on the runway’s fuzzy scarves and jackets) is called the signature check, not plaid. They’re made with materials built to survive a great night out and last beyond a single trend cycle.

Advertisment

And maybe this is the real magic of Burberry. Every season, they make the classic look new, and give all of us an excuse to turn a cinched canvas coat into a great excuse to party. And sure, having Kate Moss around definitely helps.

Jeff Spicer

Also Read:

Weird, Wild, Iconic: When Hollywood Turned The Red Carpet Into Art

Feather Fever Takes Over!