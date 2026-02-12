Dia Mirza Embraces Sustainable Fashion In Anita Dongre’s Rewild 2026 Collection

Few actors in Bollywood have aligned their public image as closely with environmental advocacy as Dia Mirza. Beyond film, she has spent years speaking about climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainable living, serving as a UN Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador and consistently backing conservation efforts in India. For Mirza, sustainability isn’t a talking point — it’s a thread that runs through her work and her choices.

So when she steps out in Anita Dongre’s Rewild 2026 collection, it doesn’t feel accidental. The nature-inspired Benarasi ensemble, detailed with botanical motifs and crafted with care, feels like an extension of her values. In a fashion landscape that’s finally taking eco-conscious design seriously, this moment reads more like alignment.

Instagram: @diamirzaofficial

Anita Dongre’s Eco-Conscious Approach & Sustainable Fashion

Anita Dongre has long been associated with sustainable fashion in India, and the Rewild 2026 collection builds on that commitment. The collection draws from wildlife and natural ecosystems, translating them into detailed handwoven patterns and mindful production practices.

In an industry that often prioritizes speed over responsibility, Dongre’s eco-conscious approach focuses on craft clusters, local artisans, and long-term impact. That’s why her label is frequently counted among sustainable fashion brands in India that are shaping a more thoughtful future for style.

Ethnic Dress Reimagined

Instead of leaning into a predictable lehenga or sari, Dia opted for sharply tailored separates in luminous Benarasi. The pairing of a sculpted peplum-style top with fluid trousers shifts the conversation around what an ethnic dress can look like today. It feels deliberate and contemporary.

The belt draws the eye inward, creating a clean line through the silhouette, while the trousers keep the look grounded and unfussy. It’s festive dressing that doesn’t rely on excess. And in a moment where Indian bridal couture is exploring sharper cuts and modular pieces, this kind of ensemble feels aligned with how women actually want to dress — polished, comfortable, and still deeply rooted in tradition.

Botanical Motifs, Handwoven in Gold

If the tailoring gives the outfit direction, the textile gives it soul. The Benarasi weave is alive with intricate botanical motifs — vines and florals picked out in warm metallic threads that catch the light subtly rather than loudly. Up close, the detailing feels almost archival, echoing nature-inspired design through pattern instead of print.

There’s a tactile richness to the fabric — the kind you notice in the way it folds, the way it reflects light, the quiet gleam of zari against silk. Paired with minimal jewellery and softly styled hair, the craftsmanship becomes the hero. It’s a reminder that sometimes the power of a look lies not in its scale, but in the artistry woven into every inch.

