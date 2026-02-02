THE RUNDOWN

Chappell Roan returns to the Grammy Awards tonight following her Best New Artist win last year.

She is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “The Subway.”

She wore a show-stopping sheer look on the red carpet.

Chappell Roan doesn’t really do low-key appearances. The singer is back at the Grammy Awards this evening, returning to music’s biggest night following her Best New Artist win last year.

Roan stepped onto the red carpet in a sheer gown accented by nipple rings.

This year, she is nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “The Subway.” The song has been one of Roan’s buzziest releases to date, bolstered by visually striking live performances.

In addition to her nominations, Roan is also set to present during tonight’s ceremony. She joins a presenter lineup that includes Karol G, Teyana Taylor, Charli XCX, and Queen Latifah, among others.

Fashion has remained a defining part of Roan’s public presence over the past year, particularly on red carpets at various fashion weeks around the world. In Paris last fall, she attended multiple shows, including Valentino and Vivienne Westwood, leaning into theatrical silhouettes and dramatic styling choices.

Earlier this week, she stepped out at the premiere of A24’s The Moment in Los Angeles, continuing her streak of bold, high-concept looks.

In a December 2025 interview with Perfect Magazine, Roan reflected on how she approaches her visual identity. “I was very interested in makeup as a kid,” she said. “But I did not wear the colours I wanted to, because it was too grown up. So now I wear the makeup I always wanted to wear.”

