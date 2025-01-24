This Lewis Hamilton, Nikhil Kamath-Approved Brand Now Has Clothes That Communicate With You!

Ever imagined that your outfit would communicate with you? That's not a scene from a film; it's actually possible now, couresty 11.11 / eleven eleven. Worn by F1 racing legend Lewis Hamilton and entrepreneuer Nikhil Kamath, this brand is getting folks to sit up and take notice of its latest offering - an NFC chip concept woven into their garments, putting tech on another level. Shani Himanshu of the brand shares more about digitising every single piece manufactured to propelling India's artisanal offerings as unqiue assets rather than just cost-saving services.

In conversation with co-founder Shani Himanshu:

ELLE: Your use of NFC chips to share the 'Meet The Makers' story of each garment is fascinating. Could you elaborate more in this concept?

SH: Each garment we create carries a unique serial number, tracked through our system. This traceability links the consumer to the entire production journey—from the artisan who handspun the yarn to the individual who dyed or stitched it. The NFC chip, embedded in the garment, provides instant access to this data via a smartphone, offering full transparency and celebrating the artisans’ contributions. This system required years of development, but it’s been transformative. Artisans, many of whom work from home, are now digitally connected, and their efforts are directly acknowledged by consumers. It’s a way of putting the makers at the forefront of the story.



ELLE: What inspired the brand's founding, and how did you begin blending heritage craftsmanship with modern luxury?

Shani Himanshu (SH):

The brand was founded in 2009 and my background included studying fashion in India and Milan, followed by consulting for Italian brands which shaped my understanding for Italian craftsmanship and what Made in Italy stands for, similar passion was found in artisanal practices in India which the luxury world has not seen. Mia Morikawa who joined the brand in 2011 and brought seed to stitch journey to life. Since than we exclusively focused on Indigenous practices. True luxury, for us, is timeless, sustainable, and deeply rooted in craftsmanship.

ELLE: 'Quiet luxury' is a growing trend. How does it manifest in your designs?

SH: Quiet luxury is about understated elegance—a celebration of craftsmanship and materiality without ostentation. For us, it’s about the tactile beauty of handspun yarn, the story behind the fabric, and the way it ages gracefully. Every thread in our textiles is handspun, giving the fabric an organic texture that speaks its own language. It’s not about opulence but about creating something that resonates with the wearer, combining aesthetic appeal with a deeper, sustainable ethos.

ELLE: High-profile personalities like Nikhil Kamath and Lewis Hamilton have worn your designs. What role do celebrities play in championing slow fashion?

SH: Influencers and celebrities help amplify the stories behind our pieces. When they genuinely believe in and support these practices, it creates a ripple effect, reaching larger audiences. Slow fashion requires time, effort, and investment, and such endorsements help highlight the value of artisanal craftsmanship. These collaborations also demonstrate that sustainability and luxury can coexist.

ELLE: You’ve created an ecosystem supporting thousands of artisans, many of whom are women. Could you tell us more about these communities?

SH: We work with producer organisations owned by artisans, often based in rural areas. These for-profit setups enable them to complete the production process—from weaving to tailoring—locally. Our role is to provide technical knowledge, such as natural dyeing methods and advanced tailoring techniques, while empowering them to run these organisations independently. Women form a significant part of these communities, and most participants are under 35, which is heartening for the future of these crafts. It’s a collective effort, involving diverse skills—from weaving and dyeing to embroidery—creating a thriving, sustainable ecosystem.

ELLE: What’s your perspective on greenwashing in the fashion industry? Can large-scale brands like H&M ever truly be sustainable?

SH: Sustainability at scale is complex. A brand might adopt organic cotton or renewable energy, but that’s just one aspect. True sustainability demands systemic change, which isn’t easily quantifiable. For instance, India’s indigenous cotton grows naturally with rainwater and is pest-resistant, yet it’s vastly underutilised. Large-scale brands have the potential to make a meaningful impact, but it depends on their willingness to engage deeply and invest in genuine practices.

ELLE: Finally, what’s next for 11.11?

SH: We’re focusing on refining our core collection, adopting a seasonless approach. About 60% of our range now consists of timeless staples, which we aim to expand. Additionally, we’re working on innovative R&D in plant-based dyes, handspun techniques, and zero-waste practices. Our ‘Reclaim Collection’ transforms leftover fabric into accessories, home goods, and even archival papers. Every scrap is precious—whether it’s turned into diaries, table linens, or rugs. It’s all about celebrating the full lifecycle of the material.

Also Read:

Have You Met Fashion's Unsung Fashion Heroes?

Is Neuroaesthetics The Final, All-Encompassing Fashion Forecast Tool?

David Lynch: Filmaker, Check. Perfume Marketer, Also Check

Monica Shah Of JADE On Dressing Rasha Thadani And Diana Penty In ‘Azaad’