Cord Studio Unveils Its Vision For The Future With A Groundbreaking Concept Store In Delhi

As Cord Studio celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it marks not just a decade of growth but a shift towards a more experiential and immersive journey into fashion and art. Known for its intricate craftsmanship, whimsical prints, and dedication to creative storytelling, Cord is ready to unveil its biggest project yet: a concept store in Delhi, a space that defies the traditional retail experience and invites customers into a world where every element—from the designs to the décor—tells a story of creativity, travel, and artistry.

“We are very excited to celebrate 10 years of Cord, but we’re also celebrating art in general,” says Pranav Guglani and Neha Singh, the founders of the brand. “Our new concept store is a reflection of everything that has inspired us—art, travel, and a sense of wanderlust that we hope to translate into every corner of this space.”

The new store, which stands as the brand's largest to date, is an embodiment of the creative journey Cord has undergone. Designed with vintage and art deco-inspired interiors, it draws visitors into an ambiance reminiscent of an old train carriage—a subtle nod to the brand’s love of travel and exploration. The layout of the store encourages guests to interact with its various spaces, to touch and feel the materials, and to bask in the carefully-curated warmth of the surroundings. “The idea was always to create a space where people could come in and truly experience the brand—through light, space, fabric, and design,” says Guglani. “It’s a journey, one that invites everyone to slow down, get inspired, and really take in the ambiance.”

One of the most exciting aspects of the store’s opening is the way Cord is showcasing its new Spring/Summer 2025 collection. The brand has always been renowned for its artistic approach to design, and this collection is no exception. A dynamic dance performance will pop up intermittently throughout the evening, blending movement and fashion in a way that highlights the dream-like, whimsical quality of the designs. “We wanted to do something different this time around,” Singh shares. “The collection is vibrant, with bold colours and playful prints that feel very fresh for the season. The prints are always inspired by fantasy and folklore, but this time, we’ve taken it further, making them even more surreal and vibrant.”

As the brand continues to evolve, so too does its understanding of its own values. The brand has always been deeply inspired by folk cultures, with an emphasis on intricate techniques like hand embroidery, smocking, and oblique stitching that are woven into every piece. But as the brand has grown, so has its recognition of the importance of collaboration with its community. “The biggest lesson we’ve learnt over the past 10 years is that our customers have become co-creators of the Cord language,” Singh shares. “How they wear our pieces, how they style them—it’s an ongoing conversation that inspires us to keep pushing boundaries.”

The concept store is not just about the collections, however. It’s also a space to support other creatives. The store features small, homegrown brands that align with the ethos of the brand, offering everything from candles to accessories. “We wanted this space to be a platform for other brands we love—those that deserve to be in a thoughtfully curated space,” says Guglani.

The journey of Cord Studio has been one of growth, but it has also been a deeply creative process. As the brand looks ahead to the next 10 years, the excitement is palpable. “The next 10 years look very promising to us, we’ve grown so much, and there’s so much more to explore, create, and share.” Guglani and Singh share.

With this new store, Cord is not just celebrating a milestone; it’s celebrating the very essence of creativity itself. Whether through the vibrant prints in their clothing or the artistic experiences offered at the store, Cord Studio has proven that fashion is much more than just what we wear—it’s a form of art that inspires, evolves, and connects us all.