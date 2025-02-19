Velvet to Modern Florals: Menswear Trends Are Making Fashion Interesting Again

Menswear this season has truly been a breath of fresh air! It’s like watching a fashion renaissance unfold before our eyes, and I can’t help but feel excited about the direction it’s taking. Gone are the days when black suits were the default choice; instead, we’re seeing an explosion of creativity that’s both refreshing and inspiring. From the international menswearweeks to the vibrant India Men’s Weekend, designers have embraced innovation in ways that make my heart race (metaphorically!)

Velvet: A Luxurious Comeback

Let’s start with velvet—a fabric that has made a surprisingly chic return. It’s not just about the classic, fitted velvet suit anymore; designers like Willy Chavaria and Indian talent Nikita Mhaisalkar have reimagined velvet in a way that feels fresh and modern. We’re talking about baggy silhouettes that exude sophistication rather than the overly polished looks of previous seasons. The colour choices are bold and playful, moving beyond traditional shades to include rich jewel tones and unexpected hues. It’s a fabric that invites you to have fun with your style while still feeling luxurious.

Floral For Men: A Modern Twist

A motif that has been redefined this season - florals. When it comes to florals, this season, we’re not just talking about delicate patterns that whisper of springtime picnics. Instead, designers like Amiri and Ashish N Soni have taken florals to a whole new level, turning them into bold statements that demand attention. Imagine suits splashed with oversized, vibrant blooms that seem to leap off the fabric—these aren’t your grandmother’s floral prints! Dior has added a touch of luxury with their embellished floral designs. And let’s not overlook the daring 3D appliqués from Wooyoungmi. This season, florals are inviting men to embrace their softer side while still looking effortlessly cool. It’s a bold botanical revolution that’s as refreshing as it is unexpected!



Embracing Feminine Elements

One of the most intriguing shifts this season is the incorporation of feminine elements into menswear. Think bows for men at Dior, pleated skirts for men at Rajesh Pratap Singh, sheer embellished shirts from Siddhartha Tytler, and flowy garments from Issey Miyake. These pieces bring a softness and fluidity that challenge traditional masculinity while remaining undeniably stylish. It’s an exciting evolution that encourages self-expression and pushes boundaries.

A Vibrant Colour Palette

Finally, let’s talk about colour! This season's palette is vibrant and invigorating, showcasing everything from zesty oranges at Issey Miyake to soft pastel pinks at Dior. Brands like Kidsuper, Kenzo, and various Indian designers such as Vivek Karunakaran and Pawan Sachdeva are embracing bold colours that evoke joy and creativity. It’s refreshing to see menswear stepping away from muted tones and embracing a spectrum of shades that truly reflect personality.

This season's menswear has been exciting, filled with unexpected surprises and bold statements. With velvet making waves, florals taking on new life, and feminine elements breaking down barriers, it feels like we’re witnessing a transformation in how men express themselves through fashion. The vibrant colour palettes only add to the allure, reminding us that style should be fun and expressive. I will be keeping a keen eye on how men's fashion will grow after this.