Dakota Johnson Proves The Granny Blouse Is Back For 2026. Shop 12 Of The Best

At New York Fashion Week, Dakota Johnson proved once again that her style refuses to be pinned down to a single idea. She is a much a longtime devotee of naked dresses on the red carpet as she is straight-leg jeans on off-duty days.

The Materialists actor attended the Calvin Klein AW26 show wearing an all-black look that felt both contemporary and classic. The ensemble – a pencil skirt, leather boots, sunglasses and a deconstructed blazer-blouse – channelled the brand’s signature '90s minimalism with a twist. The top was not quite a blazer, yet not quite a blouse, its silky texture and loose silhouette a modern take on the sort of satin shirt (or softly structured jacket) you might find hanging in the wardrobe of a particularly chic grandmother.

Creative director Veronica Leoni looked to the archives of the '70s and early '80s for inspiration for her third outing at the helm of Calvin Klein. The front row was awash with celebrities, including appearances from Alexa Chung, Jennie, Brooke Shields and Lily Collins, while on the runway, Alex Consani wore a cream, tonal look that was a lesson in quiet luxury. Echoing Johnson’s front row look, the tone for the collection was grounded in soft tailoring and everyday ease – hallmarks of '90s-era Calvin Klein.

Away from the ‘90s revival, the 'granny chic' movement has quietly gathered pace. Incongruous footwear, such as Balenciaga’s collaboration with Scholl, and moody retro prints embraced by style stars such as Kendall Jenner, have brought old-school comforts back into rotation.

Bohemian flourishes on 'granny style', too, have resurfaced under Chemena Kamali’s direction at Chloé, where blouses featuring neck-ties, frills and broderie anglaise were given new life. In 2026, the granny blouse reads nostalgic, yet refined. If Johnson’s front row appearance proved anything, it’s that minimalism combined with a touch of grandma’s wardrobe never really dates.

Inspired? Here are the best modern granny blouses to shop, now.

