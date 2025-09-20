The Case for Letting Jewellery Lead Your Outfit

From Juju Vera’s viral shell necklace to vessel pendants, recent seasons have revealed a growing appetite for statement jewellery. While object-like baubles with a “found treasure” charm align with the current era of toy-filled self-expression—which has also ushered in trends like bag charms and personalised Labubus—when it comes to jewellery, there’s more than meets the eye.

“Jewellery speaks to people’s character—the type of jewellery they do wear and how they wear it,” says Soull Ogun, who, alongside sister Dynasty Ogun, is behind the brand L’Enchanteur. “Jewellery is such a symbolic instrument to connect somebody to what their personality is.”

The Brooklyn-based duo, whose pieces have been worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé and Erykah Badu, draw inspiration from a wide range of references—including colour theory, numerology, religion, mythology, and fairy tales. These influences manifest in pieces like potion vials, figurines, and K.O.D.E Key Totems. The latter—an acronym for Keys Open Doors Everywhere—is a hand-sculpted amulet designed to be worn on a chain and serve as a reminder to “open the doors within” and listen to the inner self. “Keys are something we don’t really pay attention to every day, but [they] are things that we use every single day, and they’re also older than most symbols,” notes Soull. “It’s allowing us, in the modern time, to connect to something a bit more ancient.”

L’Enchanteur, which also has pieces featured in The Costume Institute’s exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” draws on history and folklore to infuse its jewellery with meaning. “When we develop [jewellery], we’re essentially connecting people with the mythologies of civilization,” explains Soull. “Whoever connects to our totems and amulets, they’re connecting to something that feels familiar. They recognise things about themselves.”

While there may be a burgeoning interest in non-traditional jewellery today, this appetite is hardly new to those familiar with fashion history—symbols like the ankh (the key of life) date back to Ancient Egypt. “Throughout ancient and modern history, jewellery has been used to carry symbolism and tell stories,” says Beth Hutchens, co-founder of FoundRae, a fine jewellery brand that often draws on mythology, tarot, and astrology for its designs. “What feels different today,” she adds, “is the hunger for personalisation and the freedom to mix symbols in ways that feel unique to the wearer.”

Most recently, FoundRae launched its Protection Collection, featuring a claw motif inspired by La Loba—a she-wolf figure from Mexican folklore that symbolises instinct and intuition. “In moments of change or uncertainty, people look for anchors—symbols that remind them of their resilience, their purpose, their values,” says Hutchens. “At a time when so much of life can feel fleeting or out of our control, I think people are drawn to pieces that ground them in something deeper, that feel enduring, and that allow them to tell their own story.”

Ashley Moubayed, founder of the New York cult-favorite bead-forward jewellery brand Don’t Let Disco, agrees: “People want more of an emotional connection to things. It’s becoming less about status and more about storytelling,” she says.

After working at the auction house Sotheby’s, Moubayed launched her brand in 2021. Sitting at the “intersection of high craft and everyday objects of play,” Don’t Let Disco combines quality stones, upcycled finds, and vintage techniques—like silk knotting—to create playful beaded jewelry reminiscent of her youth. Moubayed sources materials in a variety of ways, both by purchasing beads from artisans and deconstructing vintage jewelry. In studying antique pieces, she says she “unearthed really unique stories behind the materials,” a process she likens to her time at Sotheby’s.

“I love learning about the provenance of objects and the layered histories they carry,” says Moubayed. “This experience has taught me that an item’s value lies not just in its material worth, but in the stories and memories it holds.” She references her single-strand collar necklace, the Keeper, which can be customised with add-on totems, each representing different intentions such as love, protection, and healing. “When I design, I’m always thinking about future heirlooms—and will this piece be passed down?—because they carry a personal narrative.”

Pamela Love, known for incorporating celestial and terrestrial motifs into her designs, connects the growing demand for imaginative jewellery to a collective desire to feel linked to “something larger—whether it’s the cosmos, the natural world, or inner spirituality.” One standout from her collection is a hand-carved vessel pendant, which has resonated deeply with customers. “It has struck a chord because it embodies the idea of holding or carrying something sacred—whether that’s love, energy, or memory,” Love explains. “Its form is both ancient and modern, which makes it feel timeless and open to many interpretations.”

Likewise, Linda Cui Zhang, associate fashion director at Nordstrom, notes a growing trend of jewellery being worn as “a medium of personal expression and storytelling.” She cites The Row’s comb necklace and Lemaire’s birdcall pendant as “collectible, conversation-starter” pieces. “The bits and bobs, charms, and adornments we wear put personality on display—they communicate how we’re feeling and what we’re into,” she says. “Jewellery adds depth to how we show up and fosters natural connections, especially in a time when we’re all craving in-person, tangible experiences.”

Moubayed, who also hosts community beading bars, echoes this sentiment: “As we live in an increasingly digital world, people really want to feel real, tangible things.” She says that jewellery can serve as a “tangible memory, much like photos and tattoos,” especially in a time when so much is experienced through a screen. “Because generations going forward will have documentation of every single thing, nostalgia is going to morph into a different shape,” she says. “I truly believe that’s why people feel more connected to jewellery and personal objects and adornment.”

Soull also points to earlier eras, before fast fashion and mass production. “Back in the day, everything was handmade, and you could feel the essence of somebody making something. It lasted longer, and there was this touch you can’t get from a machine,” she explains.

By blending irreverence with craftsmanship and weaving cultural references and historical narratives, jewellery designers today are creating pieces that transcend mere ornamentation. These works serve not only as accessories for self-expression but also as tools for personal storytelling. “We want our co-collaborators and clients to personalise [the meaning] for themselves in a way that brings forth their ideal sense of what they look like as their best selves,” Dynasty says.

Or, they can simply look their best wearing it. “We see these pieces as magical talismans, but some people purchase them purely as adornment,” Moubayed says. “That’s okay, too.”

Read the original aELLErticle on ELLE US