Demi Moore to Nicole Kidman: Stars Rock Metallics And Sequins In January

Metallics and sequins are no longer just a runway fantasy—they’re the statement-makers of 2025. A-listers are fully on board, with the fashion world lit up by these daring, shimmering hues. At ELLE, we’re calling it now: this trend is the next big thing, and it’s taking over in the coolest way possible.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a fashion icon in her own right, recently dazzled in a stunning metallic Ralph Lauren dress. The gown, with its sleek silhouette, reflective fabric, and well-defined pleats perfectly encapsulated the essence of this shimmering colour trend while showcasing her innate elegance.

The Golden Globes this year served as a prime platform for showcasing the metallics. Angelina Jolie made a striking impression in a sheer sequined chainmail gown by Alexander McQueen, Nicole Kidman also turned heads in a backless one-shouldered silver Balenciaga dress, accentuating her figure with its sleek lines and shimmering fabric.

Gold was undeniably the star of the night, with several celebrities opting for radiant gowns that sparkled under the lights. Demi Moore, who won an award for her role in The Substance, wore an exquisite gold satin gown by Armani Privé, perfectly complementing her statuesque presence. Mindy Kaling embraced the trend in a dazzling gold sequined creation by Ashi Studio, while Mikey Madison stunned in a strapless gold gown from Balenciaga, proving her status as a rising star on the red carpet.

Kylie Jenner opted for a molten silver gown that added to the evening's allure, despite her absence from the red carpet. Meanwhile, Zendaya dazzled in a copper-toned shiny Louis Vuitton gown that highlighted the metallic tone in a unique colour. Each outfit contributed to an atmosphere of celebration and creativity, showcasing how metallics and sequins can transform traditional red carpet attire into something extraordinary.

Beyond individual appearances, the metal and sequin trend is reshaping how designers approach evening wear. The runways have been awash with pieces that feature oversized sequins and metallic fabrics, blurring the lines between casual wear and high fashion. Designers are experimenting with textures and silhouettes, leading to an exciting fusion of styles that resonates with both young and mature audiences alike.

Sequins have long been one of the crowd favourite. This time around, broader and bigger sequins are seeping their way into our wardrobes. This sequin size creates a blurry effect rather than a very shiny effect that sometimes can look unnecessarily flashy. When in gold and silver, these sequins give the effect of a coin dress that looks absolutely stunning.

Moreover, social media influencers have played a pivotal role in popularising this trend. Their ability to showcase everyday outfits infused with sequins and metallic tones has made them accessible to a broader audience. From sequined tops paired with denim (plus points if you have sequined denim) to metallic accessories and literal metal corsets that add just the right amount of sparkle, these influencers are redefining how we perceive glamour in our daily lives.

As we move further into 2025, it’s clear that the metallics and sequins trend is not just a fleeting moment but rather a trend in fashion that celebrates individuality and creativity. With celebrities also embracing this style, it’s evident that this shimmering aesthetic is here to stay. Whether it’s through elaborate gowns or subtle metallic accents, fashion enthusiasts are finding ways to incorporate this trend into their wardrobes.

