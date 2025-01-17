Zendaya Has An East-West Engagement Ring: Why We Can’t Get Enough Of It.

There’s nothing quite like a celebrity engagement to jump-start an engagement ring trend. And while Selena Gomez may have given the marquise engagement ring a boost, this storm in a bridal trend teacup pales in comparison to the absolute internet furore ignited by Zendaya’s East-West engagement ring, which debuted on the Golden Globes red carpet on 5 January.



It sure grabbed attention



While Zendaya and Tom Holland are yet to officially confirm their engagement, the newly affianced star’s official 5-carat cushion-cut diamond has done all the talking, somehow outshining the 31-carat oval Paraiba tourmaline she wore from Bulgari on her neck.

Here’s everything we know about the east-west engagement ring style that’s set to be one of the biggest engagement ring trends of 2025.

What Is An East-West Engagement Ring?



Jeweller Ellis Mhairi Cameron says the east-west engagement ring style reimagines the classic silhouette we’ve come to expect from engagement rings, placing the stone horizontally across the band. Arguably, the east-west placement resonates because it’s an inherently flamboyant and unique style, and its growth in popularity mirrors an overall gravitation towards maximalism and individuality in fashion this year.

Historically, the east-west placement was a disruptive style. “East-west designs reference the geometric forms of the Art Deco era; they provided an interesting alternative to the traditional ornate designs of the Edwardian period,” Cameron explains.

Conventionally, engagement rings have been placed vertically as they elongate the finger, but the east-west placement can dramatically enhance the stone. “As it sits perpendicular to the finger, it also gives the illusion of the stone appearing larger,” Cameron explains.

Cameron says Zendaya’s east-west diamond has intrigued wedding watchers because it has a naturally original edge in line with the trend for unique engagement rings we’ve seen recently. “They have a timeless feel with a modern edge – I love the balance of order and chaos they offer,” she says. She loves to use east-west placements when working with molten settings.

What Is The Best Cut For An East-West Engagement Ring?



Zendaya’s diamond is a cushion-cut diamond – a style that is a square cut with rounded corners. According to the International Gem Society, cushion-cut diamonds are not as brilliant as round cuts, but they have greater “fire,” meaning they reflect colours within the gem more brightly. This explains Zendaya’s diamond’s seemingly magnetic quality.

Cameron also favours the emerald cut when working with an east-west setting. “When placed in an east-west orientation, an emerald cut highlights the step-cut facet structure’s seemingly endless lines, making the diamond seem larger and more dramatic.”

Read the original article in ELLE AUS.