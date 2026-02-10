Falguni Shane Peacock: Coming Full Circle

There’s a certain electricity in the air when a Falguni Shane Peacock creation takes the stage — an unspoken promise that fashion will flirt with fantasy. For nearly two decades, the husband-and-wife duo have crafted a universe of iridescent feathers, sculpted silhouettes, and a fierce belief that glamour has no ceiling. But beneath the sequins and strobe lights lies a story far more intimate: of two dreamers who dared to be misunderstood, and who built their empire not on trends but on fearless tenacity.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

Falguni had just graduated from art school when Shane approached her to create illustrations for a line he was designing, and that’s how their story began. It took him nearly three months to convince her to join him for coffee, but once she did, one thing led to another, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Our design journey began in 2006,” Falguni shares. “We debuted our first collection at Lakme Fashion Week. It was edgy, full of animal prints, very different from what anyone was showing then.”

Shane added, “We honestly thought no one would turn up; it was a Sunday morning show.” But people did. Soon after, Harrods came calling. “They offered to retail the entire collection, and 98 per cent of it sold out,” Falguni recalls. “That moment changed everything. It told us our voice had a place in the world.”

FROM HARRODS TO THE WORLD

Imagine this: two Indian designers, newly independent, suddenly seeing their label displayed between Roberto Cavalli and Armani at one of the world’s most iconic stores. “It was surreal,” Shane admits. “That’s when we realised we weren’t just part of the system — we could rewrite it.”

From there came the whirlwind: Miami, Los Angeles, London. Nine seasons at London Fashion Week. Each show was sharper, bolder, and more unapologetic than the last. “Those early years were about defining our DNA,” Falguni said. “Forward, edgy, opulent.”

These international shows meant a lot to the duo. Starting with London and then moving to other major fashion weeks, they were slowly taking over the global fashion scene. For a young Indian label still finding its footing, stepping onto the international stage wasn’t just a milestone; it was a statement.

STRONGER TOGETHER

What’s remarkable about Falguni and Shane is that their story isn’t one of overnight success but of deliberate evolution. They’ve always been a partnership in motion. “We never had set roles,” Falguni said. “We both needed to be in every part of the process — fabric, silhouette, and embellishment. Every detail mattered.” Shane laughed as he added, “We were both micromanagers. Still are.”

Both of them bring their own instincts and strengths, and that individuality is what makes working with each other fun. “From the beginning, we’ve worked side by side, debating and building a brand together,” Shane said. “Now, we understand each other’s instincts better, trust each other’s strengths more, and know exactly when to step in or step back.”

BUILDING COUTURE AT HOME

A decade ago, even as they ruled international runways, the duo were quietly shaping their legacy back home — a journey now anchored in Mumbai. They began reinterpreting the language of Indian couture through their own lens of feathers, sequins and shimmer, redefining bridal glamour.

“It opened a new world of creativity,” Falguni said. “One where heritage could meet the avant-garde.” They made their couture debut at India Couture Week in 2018, with Kareena Kapoor Khan as their showstopper. The show quickly drew the attention of the fashion fraternity for its extravagant yet contemporary designs. Feathers with a lehenga? Who would’ve thought!

THE WORLD TAKES NOTICE

From Fergie at FIFA and Jessie J’s music video to Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and countless others wearing their designs, each milestone became a chapter in their growing mythology. “Every one of those moments felt massive,” Shane shared, “but for us, they were markers along the way.”

He paused, then added with quiet humour, “Usually Falguni is the one jumping with joy, and I’m already thinking — what’s next?” Their designs have graced stars like Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani, and many other Bollywood celebrities, transforming moments into fashion statements.

THE LANGUAGE OF INDIVIDUALITY

That interplay between emotion and ambition is what keeps their work alive. “Our biggest non-negotiable,” Falguni said, “is that every piece must feel personal. Every silhouette, every embellishment has to feel like it was made for the person wearing it. No two pieces are ever the same.”

Their design process, surprisingly, begins far from fashion. “Travel is our greatest inspiration,” Falguni explained. “Architecture, cultures, art — these things feed us.” Shane nodded. “Technology helps us translate it now, sure, but the spark comes from what we live and experience.”

When asked what keeps their aesthetic fresh despite such strong signatures, Shane’s answer was instinctive. “We don’t try to stay relevant,” he said. “We just stay honest. Our feathers and sequins appear where they belong, not because we planned it. We create from what moves us.” Behind all the glamour, there’s a quiet defiance that runs through their legacy. “We wanted to prove that Indian creativity can have a global voice without losing its soul,” Falguni says. “That’s always been our purpose.”

AN AUDACIOUS LEGACY

Ask them what they hope their legacy will be, and the answer is simple yet profound. “Our legacy,” Falguni said, “is about inspiring others to dream audaciously, to take risks, to stay authentic, to create something that feels ahead of its time.”

Shane added, “And to prove that you can do all that together — with love, respect, and grit.” Nearly twenty years since that Sunday morning show, their energy remains infectious. “The fact that we get to create something every day,” Falguni smiled, “that’s what keeps us excited.”

There’s no sense of fatigue in their tone, only curiosity for what lies ahead: new categories, new markets, new ways to tell their story. In the end, the legacy of Falguni Shane Peacock isn’t about fame or feathers; it’s about audacity — about believing that Indian couture can stand tall on the global stage, about rewriting what glamour means for a new generation. Their journey, as Shane puts it best, has been “experimental, resilient, and passionate.”

