ELLE Closet Confidential: Inside Elton J Fernandez’s Fantastical, Queer-Fabulous Wardrobe

If there’s one person whose closet is an unapologetic carnival of moods, textures, rebellion, and sheer joy—it's Elton J Fernandez. The makeup artist, stylist, performer, and all-round creative force doesn’t just wear clothes—he embodies them. His wardrobe, much like him, refuses to be defined by binaries or boring basics. It’s sexy, subversive, irreverent, and at times, deliciously impractical.

So what happens when we swing open the closet doors of one of India’s most charismatic and expressive style icons? Spoiler: there’s lace, there’s leather, and there’s love.

Personal Style

“It’s moody,” Fernandez begins. “Moody, but also kind of subversive or irreverent… or just sexy.” His fashion philosophy is grounded in freedom—the freedom to flaunt a fit, athletic body, the freedom to be unapologetically queer, and the freedom to dress for his mood. “It could be anything,” he says, and he means it.

Wardrobe Swap Daydreams

His dream list includes icons who’ve made and unmade the rules: David Bowie, Grace Jones, Prince. He’s also crushing on "fantastically handsome tattooed guy" from Måneskin aka Damiano David. “He’s so sexy, I’d totally wear whatever he wears—especially if he hasn’t washed it after,” he laughs. Benson Boone’s blue bodysuit from a recent awards night also made the cut. As for who gets his closet once he’s done with it? “Someone I have an emotional fondness for—maybe a friend.” And for his style icon, no surprises here—he name-drops Grace Jones, Madonna, Bowie, Prince. “People who don’t give a fuck. Who swim against the tide.” It's the kind of energy that fuels his own fashion-forward resistance.

The Favourites

It’s not a designer label or vintage trophy—it’s a black dress by Asu Longkumar, originally made for a test shoot. He saw it in a photographer friend’s images and had to have it. “I hand-stitched over 2,000 blue flowers onto it and made a headgear to go with it,” he says of the outfit he wore to the IT Gala (A queer event hosted by his friends Glorious Luna and Ninkala) . “I love dressing for queer events. They’re the only ones I’d put such effort into.”

A Piece That He’s Looking Forward To Wear

A conceptual “three-reveal” gown waiting to be debuted at a queer event. “All the ingredients are sourced and tucked away,” he says. “It’s for a runway serve.”

A Real Go-To

Think long shorts below the knee paired with high socks, or sweatpants on a lazy day. He knows how to go casual—but only on his terms.

The Closet Surprises

“Probably the amount of jock straps, thongs, and lycra underwear I own,” he grins. “There’s so much to cover and pack up in see-through looks. You need different layers so it doesn’t look vulgar—but still sexy.” Also in the mix? An impressive stash of sheer stockings, garter belts, and lacy lingerie. “Most of my female friends don’t have the things I have. It’s fantasy. I just like collecting.”

Regrets And Exceptions

One thing that he regrets about his style is being boring, non-experimentative with his outfits. “Trying to be heteronormative,” he confesses. “There is very little light that enters through the cracks of a closet. But when you kick the doors down—that’s when the light comes in.”

While the most unexpected item in his closet would be lacy garter belts in every colour, discovered through thrift handles on Instagram. “They’re beautiful. I might use them on a shoot—or just admire them in my closet.”

Old Is Gold?

Socks. “Stained, discoloured socks from laundry disasters—but they’re functional, and I love their weathered feel.”

The Love For Accessories

Tunnel earrings. Fernandez had his ears stretched surgically when he ran out of patience with the pain. He proudly stocks up on punky ear bling from Berlin’s Black Door Beauty—so much so that the store claimed he made their biggest purchase ever.

The Crown Jewel

Literally, a crown—crafted from metal and gemstones, bought on Mumbai’s Hill Road. “I wore it to a Halloween gala.” He performed a song by Chappell Roan wearing a silver sari draped like a dhoti, a vintage corset, and face paint and the crown just added the sparkle to this outrageously breath-taking outfit!







And no, he’s not a drag queen.

“My everyday life is drag,” he says firmly. “I wear women’s clothes, heels, jewellery, and makeup. I perform as Elton J Fernandez—no alter ego. I am the art.”

Elton J Fernandez’s larger-than life, innovative and sexy closet is an inspiration to be unapologetically us through our clothes and to not forget to have fun with our outfits!