Rise Of The Conscious Party-Goer

Less is more. Just ask the new-age party animal who also has to live a 24x7 life, make it to work on time on a Monday, keep up with a gruelling gym workout and juggle all that with personal goals. For this lot today, drinking themselves under the table no longer carries a leisure appeal. Instead, they’re looking at hacks to cut back, scale down and even stay away from hard liquor completely. As style curator and wellness enthusiast Karishma Sakhrani, observes, “It’s been amazing to see this shift in party culture, where more people are choosing to feel good rather than just drinking for the sake of it. At parties, I love exploring non-alcoholic options—whether it’s a well-crafted zero-proof cocktail, or even just sparkling water with a slice of lemon. It’s also great to see more venues embracing functional beverages like health shots and smoothie bars, which complement an active lifestyle instead of working against it.”

Gen Z Takes To It

Gen Z are taking to this trend of late Photograph: (Unsplash)

The idea is getting popular with youngsters, too. Indira Arya, a trainee at an architect’s office, who turned teetotaller this January, says, “I just felt so guilty after all that year-end indulgence and I had made a resolution to stop drinking, come January 1. Now, if I go out, I just sip on a mocktail or some detox water. I’ve also seen hosts serving these kombucha shots and I loved that idea.” Editorial intern Simran Patil, echoes a similar note and admits, “I’ve started abstaining from drinking for the last six months and I’ve also seen this happening with my friends and it’s mainly for health reasons. Like, I would have a single glass of wine and wake up with a really bad headache at the office, which was tough to manage, so I just decided I had to tackle this and stay away from drinking. Now, my friends and I actually plan our meetups in a way that we do activities with no drinks involved, for instance, we stay in and watch a movie or just chat.”

Instead of binge-drinking and indulging in late-night ultra processed foods, many are choosing more mindful ways to socialise – such as alcohol-free gatherings, wellness-focused parties, and early-evening events that don’t leave them drained the next day.

Affirming the trend, Rima Desai Rao, dietitian and consultant nutritionist, says, “Yes, conscious partying is becoming a significant trend, especially among younger generations. People are getting increasingly aware of how excessive drinking, lack of sleep, and unhealthy food affect their physical and mental well-being. Instead of binge-drinking and indulging in late-night ultra processed foods, many are choosing more mindful ways to socialise – such as alcohol-free gatherings, wellness-focused parties, and early-evening events that don’t leave them drained the next day. This shift aligns with the broader movement towards holistic health, self-care, and longevity.”

How Being Sober Curious Has Fuelled The Trend

Of late, we’ve seen the rise of a term, ‘Sober Curious’, a lifestyle movement arising out of people questioning why they drink and choosing to avoid alcohol for certain wellness reasons. A growing number of people are trying this. Rima elaborates, “Younger generations are redefining socialising by stepping away from binge-drinking culture. The ‘sober curious’ movement, which encourages people to rethink their relationship with alcohol, has gained traction. Many young adults now prefer activities that enhance their mental clarity and energy rather than leaving them feeling sluggish. Instead of drinking excessively, they seek alternatives that allow them to have fun while maintaining their health. It definitely marks a shift in culture.”

‘I’m mindful now of what I consume—even at social events': What folks are feeling after trying this

People like Karishma Sakhrani now connect with friends connect over different activities, such as breakfast meetups, fitness classes and more.

For a larger number of people, this mantra is calling. Sakhrani explains what led her towards it. “Lately there has been a major shift for me toward balance, mindfulness, and staying aligned with my fitness goals rather than strict abstinence. With my workload, I’ve naturally leaned into a more disciplined lifestyle, where I’m mindful of what I consume—even at social events. Since fitness is such a big part of my routine, I’ve found that prioritising good sleep, hydration, and movement makes a huge difference in how I feel the next day. I still enjoy going out, but I focus more on the experience—great food, music, and company—rather than the drinks.”

She adds, “What’s also interesting is that more people are happy to meet and connect over different activities, over just a party. I meet my friends for breakfast, fitness classes, board game nights and other fun activities and events.”

Why Your Mondays Will Look Better With It

Choosing to stay away from alcohol and late-night bingeing on weekends can significantly enhance focus and productivity at the start of the week, says Rao. She elaborates on this over key points:

• Better sleep quality: Alcohol disrupts sleep cycles, leading to fatigue and poor concentration. Avoiding it helps you wake up refreshed.

• Reduced brain fog: Without the effects of alcohol, you’re more alert and mentally sharp on Monday.

• Improved digestion energy levels: Avoiding heavy drinking and junk food prevents bloating and sluggishness, allowing your body to function optimally.

• Lower stress and anxiety: Alcohol can contribute to mood swings and anxiety (‘hangxiety’). Conscious partying helps maintain emotional balance.

• Stronger immune system: Excessive drinking weakens immunity, making you more susceptible to colds and infections. Staying mindful supports overall health.

Make the Swap: Healthier Alternatives And Their Benefits

Fruit-based mocktails and juices are making for the swap Photograph: (Pexels)

People opting for conscious partying often replace alcohol with other swaps. Rao shares a few of these:



• Mocktails made with fresh fruits, herbs and sparkling water

• Fermented probiotic beverages (kombucha and kefir water) – Supports gut microbiome diversity, which influences mood and digestion.

• Cold-pressed green juices packed with vitamins – Deliver phytonutrients, chlorophyll, and natural enzymes for cellular detoxification.

• Antioxidant-packed herbal elixirs – Infusions of hibiscus, green tea, and chamomile combat oxidative stress and enhance cognitive clarity.

• Adaptogenic drinks like ashwagandha, reishi mushroom elixirs - To reduce stress

• Coconut water for hydration - Replenishes minerals like potassium and magnesium for optimal nerve and muscle function.

• Infused water with lemon, mint, or cucumber – For better hydration and digestion

• Matcha latte - For a gentle energy lift without the crash

