ELLE Discovers: The Bindi Project Is Making Bindis Cool Again

I came across The Bindi Project the way most of us find good things these days—while casually scrolling Instagram. There was a picture of Kareena Kapoor in a gorgeous, minimal look. But what caught my eye wasn’t the outfit (which, by the way, was fab). It was the bindi. Small, shiny, and somehow just different. It didn’t look like your usual sticker dot—it had personality. So, of course, I zoomed in. And then spiralled. Who made this? Why haven’t I seen bindis like this before? And how do I get my hands on one, even though I am not a bindi person?

That’s how I found The Bindi Project, and why I instantly knew it needed to be talked about. Because this wasn’t just another brand doing the same old thing, this felt fresh, thoughtful, and, honestly, a little magical.

At the heart of it is Meghna Khanna—a designer, entrepreneur, motorcycle coach (so cool), and all-around powerhouse who doesn’t just run the brand, she is the brand. Everything from the sourcing to the designing to the naming of the bindis is touched by her hands (sometimes literally). But interestingly, this wasn’t supposed to happen at all.

Meghna Khanna, Founder and Designer of The Bindi Project





After running her beloved store, Levitate, for 18 years, Khanna shut shop during the pandemic. She had no plans of getting back into the product space. “I was done,” she says. “I’d promised myself I wouldn’t create anything again.” But while cleaning out her go-down, she stumbled on scraps of leather, leftover bits from old projects, and a whole lot of half-forgotten tools. Around the same time, she had a casual conversation with her friend about heirloom bindis—how older generations once wore gold bindis as treasured accessories passed down across time. And just like that, the idea began to take shape in 2019.

What she created was a complete reimagining of the bindi. These weren’t throwaway stickers. They were crafted, layered, textured, and filled with story. Many of them are made using upcycled leather or leftover handloom scraps from other homegrown brands, making each one sustainable and beautifully one-of-a-kind. No two pieces are ever quite the same, and that’s the point.

“When I started making them, even my friends who weren’t into bindis were like, ‘Okay, I need this,” Meghna says. “They just felt different. A little edgy, a little glam, but still rooted.” And that’s exactly how they wear—whether you’re pairing them with a sari, a suit, or even just a clean, monochrome outfit, they add that final little spark that brings it all together.

But it’s not just about the product, it’s about the way she runs the brand. This is truly a passion project. She designs every piece, still cuts and assembles many herself, and works with a small team of single mothers in her neighbourhood, giving them flexible work and income they can depend on. “They’re so proud of what they make,” she says. “And I’m proud that they’re part of this.”

Of course, building something this unique came with its own set of challenges. When Khanna first started The Bindi Project, there was no roadmap. “It was a leap of faith,” she says. “I didn’t know if anyone would get it.” She started slow, with no grand expectations, just a handful of one-of-a-kind pieces. But to her surprise (and relief), the concept resonated. Word-of-mouth took off, friends shared it with friends, and slowly, the bindis began finding their way into people’s hearts and wardrobes.

But success, as always, came with its complications. Copycats have started showing up. “People are straight-up lifting designs,” Khanna shares, not bitterly, just honestly. “I just want a timestamp on what I’m doing. Because even if I’m not reinventing the wheel, I’m creating something that’s original, with heart.”

One question that I really wanted to ask Khanna was about navigating the pricing. In a country where bindi packets typically cost ₹10 to ₹50, hers start at ₹1000. So, is the Indian market ready for such a shift? Her answer is thoughtful and real. “I often tell people, don’t think of these as bindis. Think of them as jewellery. They’re embellished, they’re made by hand, and they’re unique. And jewellery doesn’t have a price cap, right? You can get earrings for ₹10 or ₹10,000. It’s about what the piece means to you.”

She laughs, remembering how customers sometimes surprise even themselves. “Someone once bought ₹5000 worth of bindis and then stopped mid-payment like, ‘Wait, what am I doing?’ And I said, ‘You’re taking too many, you can leave some behind.’ But they refused, they wanted them all.”

One of the brand’s most surreal moments came when stylist Rhea Kapoor reached out to Khanna. “She replied to my DM saying she loved the bindis, and I was just blown,” she recalls. That one message led to a styling request for none other than Kareena Kapoor. “I sent over a few pieces, and the next thing I know, it’s all over the internet, and I had no idea until someone tagged me.” She remembers being in her car, heading to her farm after days of back-to-back events. “I just cried. It was overwhelming, and in the best way. After years of doing things differently, of swimming upstream, it felt like a little moment of arrival.” Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah, Usha Uthup, Kajol, and more have now worn the designs by the brand

What The Bindi Project offers is more than just an accessory—it’s a finishing touch. “You’ve taken all this care with your pastel sari, your bag, your jewellery, your shoes… and then you stick on a plain black bindi? It doesn’t complete the look for me. That’s why I make these—to fill that gap.”

And it is original. The bindis are reusable (they come with their own glue), they’re named after Godesses, and they feel more like wearable jewellery than anything else. Meghna’s approach is all about self-expression. “Even the smallest design is a statement. The time to shrink yourself is over,” she says.





What makes The Bindi Project so special to me, beyond the aesthetic and the ethos, is how it makes women feel. These little dots do something. They give women permission to feel bold, divine, and seen. Whether it’s a yoga instructor in Peru, a daughter shopping for her mother-in-law, or a woman simply wanting to try something new, these bindis show up in the lives of women everywhere, bringing joy, confidence, and just a bit of sparkle.

In a world of fast trends and endless sameness, The Bindi Project stands out by staying personal, slow, and full of soul. And that’s why I’ll always cheer for it.





