ELLE Exclusive: Inside Ananya Panday’s Style Universe

Let’s admit it, we’ve all been watching Ananya Panday’s style trajectory from the sidelines, shifts clocked and how. She’s never really vied to be the 'fashion girl' out of pressure or to look a certain way—you can tell she simply has one person she wants to impress. Her. I mean, if airport hoodies coexist with sequins for dinner and a scarf from Istanbul carries more weight than any logo for her, you know she’s hit the self-sustaining style jackpot. She’s not keen on having a signature; she wants to shapeshift. One day, it’s structured suiting. Next, it’s her dadi’s bangles and a borrowed belt that never made it home. No fixed aesthetic, just honesty.

Like every mere mortal, there are a few moments in every style journey (even Panday’s) that deserve to be roasted. For her, it's the galaxy leggings. "I genuinely believed I was giving Tumblr baddie, but now that I look back, I probably ended up serving confused constellations,” she laughs, reminiscently. But roast sessions aside, what stands out is how non-performative her approach to fashion has become. Trend-hopping and overdressing—nope, not her style. She calls her sense of style a living, breathing thing. It’s part memory lane, part mood board, and 100% dictated by whatever she’s feeling that day. Valid.

“Personal style is like a friendship with yourself,” she states. “You discover it slowly, but you also shape it as life unfolds.” And now, she’s inviting fans directly into her sartorial symposium with ‘Ananya’s Style Edit,’ a hyper-personal Airbnb collab that ditches the usual glossy production for something way more vibey. Think: blasting music, outfit debates, real-time glam chaos, and a rotating door of looks that feel less “styled by” and more “styled with.”

“This isn’t just a fashion shoot. It’s a one-of-a-kind Airbnb experience my A-team and I have curated to be personal, immersive, and unforgettable,” she explains. Styled in a real Airbnb, the space is transformed into what she calls her ‘ultimate glam bubble,’ complete with the kind of behind-the-scenes fashion energy that fans truly crave. “You’re not just getting styled; you’re styling with the people who know my fashion DNA best.”

Panday is also big on emotional dressing (yes, that’s a thing), especially when it comes to travel looks. The eternal basics are obviously there—a white tee, denim, oversized shirt, but the magic’s in the layering. “A scarf from Istanbul or a belt I borrowed (and never returned) from my mum.” Her suitcase is a mix of comfort and nostalgia, with perfume minis always on hand to match scent with city. Italy, she says, was the trip that changed it all. “There’s something about the energy there. The confidence and the effortless style that pushed me to experiment more, trust my instincts, and play with bold silhouettes or unexpected pairings.” That trip still lives on her moodboard. And, probably, in her suitcase.

On beauty standards? She’s not having it. Nada. “Let’s cancel ‘glass skin’ as a default goal,” she states firmly. It’s refreshing to see an A-lister point out the emotional perils of trying to be perfect. Her version of beauty is seemingly realer—hydrating mists, under-eye patches like bodyguards, and a glow that comes from joy, not filters.

So what is style to her? Definitely not timing, taste, or trend-chasing, which we've gathered. “Being stylish is having the courage to stay curious. To take a risk with colour or shape, because it makes you feel something.” And that’s exactly what she’s doing—showing up in sequins, in hoodies, in vintage tees and family jewellery, in moods that don’t care if they match the invite. If they don’t cast her as Andy Sachs in an Indian remake of The Devil Wears Prada, I’m gonna be really mad.

Also Read:

New Fashion Launches August 2025: The Best Designer Drops This Month

6 Timeless Bollywood Outfit Trends You Can Steal Today