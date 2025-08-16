New Fashion Launches August 2025: The Best Designer Drops This Month

August always hits different. Post-fashion week, designers are leaning into that liminal energy with collections that blend nostalgia, whilst tapping into contemporary sensibilities. Essentially, there's everything happening everywhere, all at the same time. In a good way, no doubt. From high-concept bridal-wear and cultural collaborations to streetwear drops and unexpected accessories, this month’s fashion releases are making bold and intentional statements.

Consider this your cheat sheet to the best new names. And beloved ones. Let's get shopping:

péro x Liberty Fabrics

The capsule features Liberty’s most beloved botanical prints: think forget-me-nots, daffodils and peonies reimagined through péro’s signature language of fabric origami, crochet and hand-carved buttons. Each silhouette, from flowy shirts to androgynous jackets and skirts, feels like a warm hug.

Meher by Anita Dongre

Thoughtfully created for the modern Indian bride, Meher features lehengas and sarees crafted with intricate ari embroidery, gota patti, and mirror work, all hand-done by artisans across India. Rooted in Rajasthani heritage yet designed for today, each piece balances timeless craftsmanship with effortless wearability.

Chhau by Shanti

Touting it as its most profound collaboration yet, Shanti (previously Shanti Banaras) has partnered with twelve Chhau artists from Seraikela (Jharkhand), Purulia (West Bengal), and Mayurbhanj (Odisha) on its mission of preserving India's cultural heritage through the lens of contemporary craft. What a delight, both visually and intentionally!

Post Dream by Kilogram x Disney

Think Mickey peeking from unexpected corners of silhouettes, Donald’s shifting moods across prints, and a playful spike kettlebell motif nodding to Kilogram’s name. This 13-piece range blends co-ord sets, statement shirts, and track pants in misty horizons and grounded hues, merging ease with play.

The MEXICO 66™ TGRS by Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger recently unveiled this hybrid baby effortlessly blending the refined grace of pumps with the casual comfort of sneakers. The result is a shoe that moves seamlessly from day to night, from casual strolls to dressier occasions.

Her Saree. Her Drape. by Ekaya Banaras

For the first time from the brand, Ekaya Banaras introduces animal prints into Banarasi sarees — bold cheetah and cowhide motifs transforming the drape into a playful statement. Adding to the mood are lightweight chiffon polka dot sarees, cape overlays, and tiny blouses that elevate the saree from a traditional staple into an everyday It-girl essential.

Sabr • Shukr • Sukoon by Masaba (Bridal 2025)

The campaign’s name is inspired by Masaba’s personal journey—entering a new season in her life as a mother and entrepreneur. Silhouettes range from halter necks to classic blouses, bodysuits and even saree-lehenga hybrids, while dramatic scalloped dupattas and Masaba’s signature patchwork bring softness, structure, and bold femininity together.

Kapoor 2.0 by Dhruv Kapoor

Through bold and curated drops that nod to cultural nostalgia and global street language, Kapoor 2.0 aims to reinterpret key icons and bestsellers from the mainline. Prepare to see graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, trousers, outerwear and accessories, all designed to be lived in and layered.

The Chic Indian x Asaii

Each piece from this collaboration draws from the city’s architecture, cuisine, culture and everyday chaos, interpreted through expressive prints and fluid, thoughtful silhouettes. Think the Tiffin Shirt inspired by Bombay’s dabbawalas, the Railway Shirt that nods to local train journeys, the Padmini Pants as a tribute to the city’s iconic kaali-peelis and the Marine Dress that echoes the rhythm of the sea. Love!

Khwābeeda by Rimple and Harpreet

Set in a fictional old hunting lodge, Khwābeeda follows the journey of three women who reclaim forgotten spaces and heirlooms. The collection draws from archival textile influences and features hand-embroidered silks and faded florals woven into lehengas, suits, and separates that feel timelessly intimate.

Saree Edit 2.0 by Label Anushree

Gorgeous chiffons, understated opulence and a nod to yesteryear elegance—peruse through Label Anushree’s repertoire to curate the perfect fall wedding wardrobe.

Comet x Naru

Hypebeast dudebros are presumably having a field day. The COMET x NARU sneaker is here—a limited-edition collaboration between Comet, India’s leading homegrown sneaker label, and Naru Noodle Bar, the Bengaluru-based restaurant ranked among the Top 50 in the country. An iconic first.

FuelCell Rebel v5 by New Balance

The new FuelCell Rebel v5 claims to deliver bold style with serious performance. Whether you're aiming for a new personal best or just want to stand out, this is your go-to for pace with personality. Run club, here I come.

Noor by trueBrowns (Pre-Festive 2025)

The pre-festive collection ’25 by trueBrowns is unapologetically spirited. It’s bolder, freer, younger. Each piece offers a spectrum of cuts and finishes: breezy flared hemlines, fluid overlays and playful lengths that serve both form and function. Perfect workwear for Indian weather.

SANDRO Cruise 2025

At the heart of this collection is the desire for stillness, style, and simplicity. The statement by the brand reads: “These are clothes not just for destinations, but for the feeling of getting there.” Time to put ‘wanderlust’ in my bio and log into MakeMyTrip. See you there—somewhere.

The Luggage Collection by GUESS

Fashion-forward design and smart functionality? I’m sold. TSA-approved locks for an extra layer of security? I’m very much sold. Every trip is a style statement in itself for me, so I will be buying. See you in Budapest.

Whether you’re refreshing your wardrobe or just here for the inspo, this month’s drops are setting the tone for the season ahead. Here’s to style that speaks and sparks joy. And leads to vacations, duh. Or vice versa, actually.

