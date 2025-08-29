ELLE Exclusive: Tillotama Shome On Being Cord’s Dreamiest Muse Yet

Quietly radical and aesthetically compelling — Cord’s festive collection has sidestepped the usual sparkle for beautiful storytelling. Titled ‘The Muse,’ this line is layered, full of texture (quite literally) and stars critically-acclaimed actor Tillotama Shome, who brings her signature calm to the campaign. What vibe are we talking about, you may ask. Well, imagine if theatre kids grew up and discovered slow fashion, that’d be it. Oh, and they also skillfully embroider in their free time.

Cord has never been one for theatrics without meaning, and we’ve all been privy to that information. But here, in a way, the drama is deliberate. Inspired by the grandeur of the stage and the intimacy of hand-drawn frames, this collection makes a statement about how clothing can hold history and emotion — definitely not as a trend, but as timelessness. Designer Neha Singh lets us in. “Each look is an extension of craft and culture. It’s expressive, dramatic, and unapologetically rooted in tradition.” Think lace trims, hand-painted sketches that become actual garments, pearls, smocking, and silhouettes that whisper vintage while feeling totally now.”

Tillotama Shome, to us, is a performer known for disappearing into characters that linger long after the credits roll. She’s not the one to play a ‘fashion girl,’ which is exactly what makes her one, in my opinion. “The clothes are dramatic and yet very wearable: that’s what drew me to the campaign. They guided me to a certain space and then the music just compelled me to move,” she says, highlighting her experience shooting for Cord. Credit is due to photographer Dolly Devi, whose set, she says, was a world in itself. “The lighting, the backdrops... I just snuck right into her set and stayed charmed. I absolutely love her work.”

For the well-travelled designer duo Neha and Pranav Guglani, this collection is an ode to enduring fascination with art. “We are here telling a story that endures fascination with art and culture, translating into dramatic headgears, cultural silhouettes, and a tactile richness in detail.”

Trying to draw a cinematic parallel between the collection and Shome’s expansive watchlist, we asked her to describe the collection as a scene from a film. “The Grand Budapest Hotel by Wes Anderson,” she says swiftly. “The rich colour palette, the nostalgia of an era gone by are in the details: pastoral motifs, lace, cancan, a nod to Klimt, but most importantly DRAMA.” Shome also keeps it real when it comes to choosing who she works with. “I have to like the clothes and the people who make them,” she says plainly. “If the people are tedious to deal with, I will skip past them.” Honestly, mood.

That kind of honesty is exactly why Cord tapped her as their muse. “She embodies the rare union of honesty and mystery, instinct and craft,” say Singh and Guglani collectively. “She’s represented India on international platforms with integrity and grace. That duality is exactly what this collection is about.”

'The Muse' isn’t trying to sell a festive fantasy in this market overrun by fashion, fashion, and pointless fads. It’s a reminder that dressing up still means something, and it’s cool to chase that feeling with pieces that run in congruence with intention.

