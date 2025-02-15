ELLE First Look: Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna Give Us An Exclusive Peek Into Their New Menswear Collection For India Men’s Weekend

In the heart of Jaipur, where architectural splendour meets rich cultural heritage, a new narrative in menswear is being woven by the visionary designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Their Spring-Summer 2025 collection, ‘Akoya’, emerges as a celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, drawing inspiration from the timeless elegance of pearls and the regal essence of the city’s palatial tones. The collection’s refined palette—featuring deep mocha, soft ivory, and sophisticated neutrals—evokes a sense of luxury that transcends fleeting trends. Known for their ability to blend tradition with innovative design, Gandhi and Khanna invite men to navigate life’s challenges with an air of confidence and grace.

‘Akoya’ reimagines menswear through a thoughtful interplay of classic and contemporary elements. The collection juxtaposes tailored skinny silhouettes with relaxed wide-leg trousers, while the iconic matador jacket is given a fresh twist that exudes vibrancy and style. Lightweight silk takes precedence, offering a seamless fusion of comfort and sophistication, meticulously crafted to enhance the wearer’s form. Crystalline embellishments dance between light and shadow, creating a striking visual experience that captivates the senses. More than just clothing, this collection embodies a journey into refined elegance, where each piece tells a story of beauty, artistry, and innovation in perfect harmony.

The designer duo share more on their upcoming collection:

ELLE: Give us a peek into the name and inspiration behind your collection.

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna (RGRK): Akoya is a collaboration of art and creatives that highlights a blend of diverse inspirations and pays tribute to effortless sophistication, much like the Akoya pearl itself—timeless, luminous, and refined. This collection is a conversation between heritage and modernity, drawing inspiration from Jaipur’s architecture’s grandeur and the effortless grace of modern men’s style. We at Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna wanted to create something that embodies strength, elegance, and an understated sense of luxury.

ELLE: What’s the most unexpected source of inspiration for this line?

RGRK: Beyond the grandeur of architectural marvels, the richness of a luxurious palette, and the purity of pearls, an unexpected muse that emerged was the interplay of light and shadow on inlaid marble. We were drawn to how it catches the sun, creating a quiet radiance that became a guiding force for our embellishments—subtle, nuanced, yet deeply impactful. Another revelation was silk—not just as a fabric, but as a living element. The way it moves, reflects light, and engages in an unspoken dialogue between structure and softness fascinated us. Of course, its beauty lies in its duality—plush yet structured, fluid yet refined—allowing us to craft garments that feel as effortless as they look.

ELLE: How does this collection reflect your journey as a designer?

RGRK: Our journey as a brand has always been about balance—between structure and fluidity, precision and artistry, heritage and innovation, Rohit and Rahul. I believe with Akoya, we felt a certain ease in our storytelling, an unforced sophistication. It’s a refined confidence that mirrors how we’ve evolved—understanding that true luxury isn’t always loud; it’s in the detailing, the work put into craftsmanship, and the kind of emotion a piece evokes when finished.

ELLE: What’s one unexpected element that will surprise people about this collection?

RGRK: It would be the way we’ve reimagined the classic Matador jacket. Traditionally known for its rigid, ceremonial structure, we’ve softened it just enough to make it more fluid while retaining its powerful stance. It’s a reinvention of formality—still commanding, but effortless in wearability.

ELLE: One trend in menswear that you want more people to notice and wear?

RGRK: Relaxed tailoring would be something I hope people pay more attention to as it’s a style of clothing that's unstructured, laid-back, and effortless. I feel it’s also incredibly powerful about a man who can carry structure with ease. Wide-leg trousers, soft blazers, and pieces that move with the wearer rather than against them.

ELLE: If this collection told a story, what would the plot be?

RGRK: It would be a story of a modern gentleman who travels through time— a man rooted in heritage but fully present in the now. He walks through corridors of old palaces, where light filters through carved marble, the sun shining bright on the casting patterns of his silk jacket. He steps into a contemporary world where his style remains unwavering—refined, effortless, and undeniably modern.

ELLE: What do you hope people take away from this collection when they finally see it?

RGRK: We hope that people take away the idea that modern masculinity is about presence and not just performance. It’s about the strength that I think is quiet, like subtle luxury, and style that doesn’t chase trends but majorly sets them. We want men to feel a sense of self-assured elegance when they wear these pieces—while knowing that they’re part of something timeless yet of the moment.