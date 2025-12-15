ELLE Graduates 2025: Here's What Went Down At This Spectacular Celebration Of Emerging Fashion Talent

One that pulsed with confidence, curiosity and the unmistakable energy of a generation stepping into its moment. As Mumbai eased into the evening, the annual ELLE Graduates 2025 showcase once again became the meeting point for fashion, culture and personalities who are shaping what’s next .

Anchoring the night was Rida Tharana, dynamic in the truest sense of the word. She brought ease, warmth and just the right amount of spontaneity to the stage, making the evening feel conversational rather than scripted. It wasn’t about ticking boxes or rushing through moments but it was about letting the room breathe, react and celebrate.

The atmosphere shifted effortlessly between anticipation and celebration, especially when OUTSTATION took over the stage. Their performance injected the night with a live-wire energy, grounding the glamour in rhythm and reminding everyone that ELLE Graduates has always been as much about creative expression as it is about fashion. Music, after all, has a way of making a moment linger longer.

At the heart of ELLE Graduates 2025 was its people — a mix of emerging talent and enduring icons, all celebrated for individuality rather than conformity.

The runway came alive as the first beams of sunset settled over the venue.

One True Pairing, winners of Designer of the Year – Ready-to-Wear (Western), opened the show with a breezy yet sharp collection — modern silhouettes designed with ease, movement, and a playful edge.

Next, ABHICHIQ, the winners of Designer of the Year – Menswear, redefined contemporary tailoring with confident structure and bold construction, proving that men’s fashion can be both expressive and refined.

That Antiquepiece, honoured as Designer of the Year – Ready-to-Wear (Indian), delivered a poetic exploration of identity, nostalgia, and modernity. Their Indianwear felt rooted yet rebellious — a fresh take on tradition for a new generation.

Closing the runways was Pieux, winners of Designer of the Year – Sustainable Wear. Their collection unfolded softly, guided by mindful craftsmanship and inventive material use. It was a reminder that sustainability isn’t an aesthetic — it’s a philosophy

Rata — took home the Fashion Accessories and Jewellery of the Year award. The designer displayed the magnificent bead jewellery with a beautiful setup, and yes, the set-up and the jewellery had people hooked!

That sense of momentum carried through with Banita Sandhu, awarded ELLE Rising Star. Her journey reflects evolution — creative, personal and sartorial and the recognition felt timely rather than premature. Sharing the Rising Star spotlight was Meezan Jaffri, whose charm and assuredness signal a new wave of male stars who understand fashion as extension, not performance.

The night also paused to acknowledge those who are rewriting the rules altogether. Sonam Bajwa, honoured as ELLE Gamechanger, represents a shift in how regional influence meets mainstream fashion — fearless, confident and unapologetically visible. Her presence was a reminder that impact today isn’t about fitting into one industry lane; it’s about owning your space fully.

Some moments felt quietly powerful. Carol Gracias, named Eternal Muse, brought with her decades of runway legacy — a living reminder that true style transcends trends. Her influence doesn’t announce itself loudly; it simply exists, steady and undeniable. Similarly, Ujjwala Raut, honoured as Timeless Style Icon, stood as proof that longevity in fashion, she is indeed irreplaceable.

And then came a moment that only ELLE could frame just right. Rakhi Sawant, receiving the Unfiltered Entertainment Icon award, brought the house into laughter, surprise and applause. Love her or question her, Rakhi’s authenticity has never been diluted and in an era obsessed with polish, that raw honesty felt oddly refreshing.

ELLE Graduates 2025 wasn’t about perfection or predictability. It was about recognising voices that feel real, journeys that are still unfolding, and icons who continue to evolve. As the night wound down and conversations spilled into laughter, one thing was clear — this wasn’t just a celebration of talent, but of personality, courage and individuality.

And that, perhaps, is what ELLE Graduates does best — it doesn’t just spotlight the future. It lets it take centre stage.

