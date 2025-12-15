ELLE Graduates 2025: The Best-Dressed Guests Who Owned The Evening

There is something about the ELLE Graduates night that brings out a different kind of dressing. It is fashion-forward without being try-hard, celebratory without tipping into costume, and very much about personality over perfection. The guest list of ELLE Graduates 2025 delivered exactly that. From sleek minimalism to unapologetic sparkle, the red carpet felt lively, confident and refreshingly fun.

Abhay Verma made a strong case for soft tailoring done right. He stepped out in a head-to-toe grey round-neck suit, finished with a crisp white collar peeking through, and instantly leaned into his chocolate boy charm. Clean, understated and quietly stylish, the look felt modern without trying too hard. It was the kind of outfit that works because of how comfortably he wore it, relaxed, confident and very much in his lane.

Sonam Bajwa set the tone early with a white silk dress that leaned into quiet elegance. The silhouette was clean and fluid, with a small knot detail at the neckline doing all the heavy lifting. It was the kind of look that does not shout for attention but still holds the room. Polished, graceful and very Sonam, it felt like a masterclass in letting fabric and fit speak for themselves.

The boys of Outstation came in with a clear theme and made it work effortlessly. Sticking to a palette of blue, red and white, their looks felt coordinated without slipping into costume territory. The outfits mirrored their performance energy, sharp, confident and in sync, yet each member brought in a personal touch that reflected his own style. Matching, but not too much, it was a reminder that group dressing works best when individuality is still front and centre.

Meezan Jaffri went down the classic route with a black suit, but kept things relaxed with an untucked black shirt and dark sunglasses. It felt effortless rather than styled within an inch of its life. That said, what truly caught everyone’s eye was his hair. Perfectly undone and full of character, it added a cool, slightly rebellious edge to an otherwise minimal look. We noticed, and we are standing by it.

Ahsaas Channa easily delivered one of the most memorable fashion moments of the night. Wearing the showstopper piece from the graduating designer who won one of the awards, she stepped out in a corset and saree combination, both rendered in animal print. On paper, it sounds risky. In reality, it was striking and beautifully balanced. The golden beaded fringe along the saree hem added movement and drama without tipping into excess. It was bold, confident and worn with complete ease.

Rakhi Sawant arrived exactly how you would expect, and then some. She wore a silver sequinned, body-hugging jumpsuit that shimmered with every step, layered with a crystal cape that instantly transformed her entrance into a moment. There was sparkle, there was drama, and there was a certain larger-than-life energy that only she can bring. The evening genuinely felt brighter when she walked in.

Carol Gracias reminded everyone why she remains an undisputed runway queen. She chose a black dress that felt breezy yet undeniably sensual. The fringe detailing below the waist gave the outfit beautiful movement, while the open back added a quiet wow factor. It was confident without being loud, and incredibly self-assured. She did not just walk into the room, she owned it.

Ujjawal Raut brought pure supermodel energy in a corset dress with a thigh-high slit that highlighted her towering frame. The corset cinched her waist perfectly, and the slit did exactly what it was meant to do. Paired with Saint Laurent heels, which she proudly pointed out while posing for photos, the look felt sharp, sexy and completely in sync with her presence. A cover star moment through and through.

Banita Sandhu added a welcome pop of colour in a contemporary purple suit that felt playful yet structured. Styled with a ruffled shirt and yellow shades, the look leaned into modern tailoring with a soft, fashion-forward twist. It was fun, fresh and stood out beautifully against a sea of blacks and metallics.

If there was one takeaway from ELLE Graduates 2025 best-dressed list, it is that individuality ruled the night. No two looks felt alike, and that is exactly what made the evening so exciting. Fashion here was expressive, personal and worn with confidence. And honestly, that is always the best dress code.

