ELLE Weaves: Inside Tilfi’s Banarasi Revival

In a quiet room in Banaras, a weaver sits before an empty loom, not with haste, but with a kind of reverence. There is no rush to begin. The threads are not yet loaded, the design not yet woven, but something sacred has already started. Because at Tilfi, a textile does not begin on the loom—it begins in thought.

It is this quiet, intentional beginning that defines Tilfi’s philosophy. Founded in 2016, the brand emerged from a longing—to preserve a dying tradition not through replication, but by deepening it. Today, Tilfi is home to over 2,000 artisans, designers, and thinkers, all bound by a singular vision: to reimagine Banarasi craftsmanship with integrity and timelessness.

Their weaves do not chase trends. They do not borrow from moods or forecasts. They are born of mastery of fibre, form, and feeling.

A Design Rooted In Discipline

Each new collection at Tilfi begins far from the loom. Instead, the first step is immersion. The design team begins not with sketches, but with questions: What story do we need to tell? What technique will honour it best? What material—pure silk, Pashmina wool, or real zari will carry its emotion?

It is a slow, deliberate process. A rejection of superficial styling in favour of depth. “Design, for us, is not a look, it is knowledge,” the team says. “We create from what the loom already knows.”

Once this vision is formed, the drawing begins that is translated into a graph where every motif is plotted in millimetres. This is no ordinary sketch. It’s a blueprint for weaving, one that demands mathematical precision and artistic intuition in equal measure.

The Loom’s Memory

From this hand-drawn graph emerge the naksha pattas, the Jacquard punch cards that carry the instructions for the loom. Depending on the complexity of the design, hundreds to tens of thousands of cards may be needed. Each hole punched into them is a decision, a line of code in a language only the loom can read.

These cards are punched by hand, checked, and assembled which is an old-world mechanism that captures the soul of the design in tactile form. “This is where thought becomes structure,” Tilfi explains. “The loom now remembers.”

The Ritual Of Preparation

Next begins the meticulous preparation. Threads are wound onto tiny sirkis (bobbins) and dharkis (shuttles), with each bobbin calibrated to carry a different fibre or hue. Gradients, textures, shadows within a motif, they all emerge from this stage, from this quiet act of care.

Warping the loom is another ritual, almost ceremonial. Silk threads are stretched across vast lengths, aligned by hand, knotted with intention. It takes days, sometimes more. Every thread must sit just right, every tension finely tuned. The weaver won’t begin until the loom is fully ready to speak.

Weaving Thought Into Textile

Finally, the act of weaving begins. The weaver steps in, not as a technician, but as a translator. Every flick of the shuttle, every pass of the weft, begins to give form to the story imagined weeks ago. The motif starts to unfold. Colours begin to converse. Texture arrives like memory, layered and alive.

This process may take weeks, sometimes months. But for Tilfi, time is not the measure of value. Precision is. Emotion is. Legacy is.

Each textile becomes a living archive, carrying within it the weight of centuries-old techniques like kadwa, jamdani, rangkat, and twill. But rather than preserve these as museum artefacts, Tilfi revives them through reinvention, rooted in knowledge, driven by evolution.

A Quiet Rebellion

In a world where luxury is often loud, Tilfi offers something rare: stillness. A chance to pause, to return to meaning, to wear something not just exquisite, but enduring.

Their Mumbai flagship store is imagined in the same spirit, a sanctuary of softness, detail, and heritage. Here, Banarasi isn’t just displayed. It’s experienced.

Because for Tilfi, a textile isn’t finished when it leaves the loom. It lives on, in the stories it tells, in the hands that hold it, and in the threads that continue to remember.