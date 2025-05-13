Exclusive! Shantnu & Nikhil: It’s An Incredible Honour To Participate In London's Big Egg Hunt

Art knows how to stand up for a cause and with this one, it takes creativity to an adventurous and fun level, too! Aficionados await the annual Big Egg Hunt (also called Fabergé Big Egg Hunt), said to be the world’s biggest of its kind, raising money and awareness for different charitable causes. And this year was no less—with a massive Easter-themed scavenger hunt that saw over 200 giant, decorated eggs hidden throughout London from Covent Garden to places like Chelsea, Marylebone, Canary Wharf and Buckingham Palace. It packed on the adrenlin and fun as participants were encouraged to explore the city, use a smartphone to find the eggs, and enter a competition to win a Fabergé egg worth thousands of pounds. These are then auctioned to further raise funds.



The egg-citing news? Indian designers Shantnu & Nikhil are the first and only Indian designers to be featured in this prestigious global public art event. Their specially-designed egg has just been unveiled for an auction in London and the duo is absolutely thrilled to be part of it. They chat with ELLE about what went it into its making and why the honour to be chosen for it is so special as Indians.

Valour's Vessel Photograph: (Shantnu & Nikhil)



ELLE: This is the first time for any Indian designer to be at London's Big Egg Hunt? How does it feel?

Shantnu & Nikhil (S&N): It’s an incredible honour—and a moment of deep pride for Indian fashion on the global stage. We unveiled Valour’s Vessel at Kew Gardens as part of The Elephant Family’s Wonders of the Wild, in collaboration with Clarence Court, Chopard, and the British Asian Trust. To be the first Indian designers invited to participate in The Big Egg Hunt was a defining moment. It felt symbolic not just for us personally, but for the larger narrative around Indian creativity being recognised in global, purposeful spaces. The Elephant Family and the British Asian Trust have created a platform that unites art, design, and conservation in a way that’s meaningful—and to be a part of that conversation was truly humbling.

ELLE: How did this come about? Also is it something you wanted or was on your horizon?

(S&N): The opportunity came to us through Elephant Family and instantly felt aligned with our creative ethos. Our work has always drawn from India’s cultural fabric—military structure, archival symbolism, and emotional storytelling. These are the house codes we’ve consistently celebrated, and the idea of transforming them into a sculptural form was a challenge we embraced with intent. The egg—as a universal symbol of origin and renewal—offered the perfect canvas. It became a starting point to reinterpret nostalgia and national pride through our lens. Valour’s Vessel isn’t just about form—it’s about feeling. It allowed us to channel our India-proud spirit into a couture artefact that honours legacy while remaining rooted in the now.





Nikhil Mehra Photograph: (Shantnu & Nikhil)

ELLE: Please describe the egg you created for the event? How did it make for a tribute to India?

(S&N): Valour’s Vessel is not merely an object of art—it’s a sculpted ode to the India-proud spirit that defines our journey. The egg is detailed with Chakra buttons, medallion brooches, and vintage coins—remnants of history that hold meaning beyond their form. These aren’t just embellishments, but symbols of nostalgia, strength, and identity. Each element was carefully chosen to honour a legacy of courage and resilience. The egg became a canvas through which we could bring our house codes to life—military precision, heritage symbolism, and narrative-driven design. More than a decorative piece, Valour’s Vessel is a tribute to the enduring spirit of India. It reflects our belief that history isn’t just remembered—it’s worn with intent. And true to our philosophy of disrupting traditionalism, it becomes both a canvas and a statement—honouring the past while looking to a more conscious, hopeful future.





ELLE: How long did Valour’s Vessel take to make?

(S&N): The conceptualisation began months ago, as we wanted every material and motif to be sourced with purpose. Many of the elements came from our archival library, collected over years, but the physical construction of the egg came together in just a few focused weeks. It was an intense and intimate process—one that made us pause, reflect, and truly build with meaning.





ELLE: What are your thoughts on supporting wildlife conservation? Do you think more designers should lend a hand towards this cause?

(S&N): It’s easy to think of fashion and conservation as separate worlds—but they’re more connected than we realise. At its core, conservation is about care—about protecting what matters. And as designers, we’ve always believed in creating with intent. Whether it’s culture, craft, or the natural world—preservation is a form of respect.



Platforms like The Big Egg Hunt are proof that creativity can extend beyond the self and become part of something more lasting. We do believe more designers should lend their voice to causes that move them—because when fashion finds purpose, its impact becomes far more powerful.





Also Read:

The ‘Decency' Dress Code At Cannes 2025: Moral Policing With A Facelift?