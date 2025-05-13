The ‘Decency' Dress Code At Cannes 2025: Moral Policing With A Facelift?

For ‘decency’ reasons, they said. Compliance? Expected, yes. Feigned, oh yes! Just 24 hours before the barrage of high-profile directors, neo-noir actresses, beauty queens turned supermodels and influencers hit the much-anticipated red carpet at the French Riviera, the Cannes management (hastily?) put out a statement concerning the dress code. Yes, sixth grade all over again at the Cannes Film Festival.

‘Nudity’ and ‘voluminous’ ensembles are said to be banned. Skin show, no show. And any instance of non-compliance may lead to a denial of entry, basis the severity. I can sense the drama brewing. For years, I’ve followed the Cannes red carpet simply because of the audacious spirit of the gowns. Aishwarya Rai’s Michael Cinco moment, Deepika Padukone's Ashi Studio ruffle dress and Bella Hadid in her sheer Saint Laurent number just last year. The films, ermm…not so much–where’s my invite?

Here’s An Excerpt From The Official Statement:

For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted. The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.

If you trace the history of the festival, skirmishes with regards to the sartorial department aren’t new. Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts have both walked the red carpet bare footed because WHO, I repeat WHO wants a six-incher killing their backs when walking one of the most coveted red carpets of all time? And it’s sexist–purely.

While I really have a bone to pick with the newly enforced ‘no nudity’ mandate, I can see myself arriving at a mediated neutrality on the ‘long train’ front. Look, we work at a magazine and we’ve firsthand witnessed events where three celebrities arriving all at once, can pose a mammoth problem. Now whilst the Cannes red carpet might be longer in comparison, four people escorting just one person taking almost half an hour on the ramp might become a bit of a problem. Understandably so.

In today's morning meeting, our Bookings Editor also joked saying “It’s giving recession era.” Ouch. But you shall find me daydreaming about the looks that could’ve been, but now embrace demise, all thanks to the limiting codes of conduct at the Palais.

Secondly, no nips? Why? It took years for the ‘Free The Nipple’ activists to de-sexualise the female nipple and now, in 2025 we seem to be witnessing a prime example of moving away from that. Furthermore, I'm trying to understand what objective this serves other than the erasure of female bodily autonomy? Aren’t films at Cannes about creative freedom and liberty sans the ‘monetary’ aspect? ‘Art-house’ cinema, as we call them. So what in the ‘freedom’ is hard to understand here?

Could this bout of moral policing just be a stunt to lend relevance to a system slightly dated? Truth bombs will be dropped, feathers ruffled. You reap what you sow. Till then, I’ll be cheering for those flouting the rules–and trust me, there’ll be many.