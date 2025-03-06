‘The Pink Lady’ From Mumbai Is Now On A Mission To Empower Women Across The Globe

If you’ve driven into Bandra you’ve seen her stare at you from a wall – an all-pink sari-clad woman with a bindi and gold jewellery, complete with a knuckle duster that says ‘BOOM’. That’s the Pink Lady, created by Jas Charanjiva in honour of Nirbhaya, after the horrific gang rape of 2012. It went on to become a motif for hope, power and a call for action, that moved not just into other parts of the city, but emblazoned its way across the world. If art could live, breathe and protest against injustice, then that exactly what her murals are about. And says, the artist who now lives abroad, “I’ve only just begun.” Over to Jas in a chat on how growing up as a desi in the West has influenced her and why art can be so

powerful…

Canvas-sing For A Cause

ELLE: 'The Pink Lady' Went from Bandra to San Francisco, tell us a little about that journey.

Jas Charanjiva (JC): I began creating street art in Bandra in 2010. Before I became known for my most popular artwork, The Pink Lady, I often created grumpy characters, usually carrying social or civic messages. When people asked why they looked grumpy, I’d say they were fed up with society and world affairs.



In 2013, I started wheat-pasting the Pink Lady in different parts of Bandra. People enjoyed stumbling upon her. Often, they’d explain the meaning behind the art when posting a photo on their social media. That’s exactly what I wanted. My favourite spot to return to was the wall opposite The Bagel Shop. On a trip to India, a curator from the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco spotted a Pink Lady sticker in Colaba just outside Leopold’s. She connected me with the Pink Lady while reading about me in a US publication.



Years later, in 2019, she invited me to create a 10x40ft installation of the Pink Lady at the museum. The artwork was installed alongside Ai Wei Wei’s sculpture on the new art terrace and luckily, the Pink Lady could be viewed from the street. When the Black Lives Matter protests were organised, protesters marching along the route got a glimpse of the Pink Lady giving them a thumbs-up with her brass knuckles signifying resilience, perseverance and strength. I received numerous messages and comments filled with admiration from visitors to the museum, whether they came specifically to see the Pink Lady or happened upon her as they approached the building. Fellow South Asians felt a profound sense of pride seeing her displayed at such a prestigious institution. The Pink Lady Project explores how far a symbol—originally created to champion women’s empowerment in one region—can resonate globally and inspire societal transformation through grassroots efforts.

Jas Charanjiva's mural at Mahim Photograph: (Jas Charanjiva)

In Mahim, I created my largest mural to date on a five-story building... an increasing amount of children from the neighbourhood would stop by on their way to and from school to check on my progress, becoming more and more fascinated with the playful piece

A month before leaving for this assignment in 2020, I painted the Pink Lady at St. Stephen’s Steps on Mount Mary. It was so fun to see so many strangers on social media posing in front of it in various ways. In Mahim, I created my largest mural to date on a five-story building in collaboration with St+art India and Asian Paints. I painted a young girl immersed in nature, symbolising the wisdom she gains from it. It was such a pleasure to paint this mural, especially because an increasing amount of children from the neighbourhood would stop by on their way to and from school to check on my progress, becoming more and more fascinated with the playful piece.”

ELLE: Did the Pink Lady put you on the mission to empower women?

The Pink Lady was created to inspire hope and stand as a symbol in the fight to end gender-based violence Photograph: (Jas Charanjiva)

JC: I created the Pink Lady as a response to the Nirbhaya case. The incident shook me deeply, and I wanted to create something that would last beyond the news cycle—a powerful symbol that declares: 'You can’t mess with us. We’ve had enough’. I have a deep desire to empower young girls and women—to help them stay focused on their growth, make wise choices, and not waste their precious time feeling lost or distracted. By equipping them with valuable tools, resources and life lessons from others, valuable skills, they can build independence and step into a future where they are in control.

Once, at Colaba I came across young bride who was assaulted by her husband. After stepping in to stop the husband’s physical and psychological abuse, I rode home feeling I’ve made it worse for her. I had asked onlookers then how many generations it would take before patriarchy becomes a thing of the past. I wished for this young woman to gain the strength and confidence and that night I created a child-friendly character embodying the values of the Pink Lady. For now, I’ve named her Boom Jr.

ELLE: Each work must take a lot of effort?

Some murals take just a few hours, while others can take almost a week Photograph: (Jas Charanjiva)

JC: When you love what you do—especially when it serves a purpose beyond yourself—it drives you, even when the process is painstaking. It’s not always effortless, but I enjoy every minute of it as I work toward the finish line. I use acrylic paint for all my murals. For my wheat-pasted artworks, I print out the design and paste it using a homemade adhesive. Some murals take just a few hours, while others can take almost a week, depending on the level of detail. With wheat pasting, the prep work takes the longest, but the actual pasting process can be done in minutes.

ELLE: Is there a positive response to your art from the community?

JC: Yes! It was heartening to see the response to The Pink Lady in Mumbai; I was also grateful to see this work also be so accepted in the art scene. I’m also definitely looking to paint the Pink Lady across the U.S. The new owner of the beloved store Rare Device in San Francisco has given me a massive wall to paint the Pink Lady. The backstory of it will be painted on the wall for passersby to know where she came from and why she exists. A GoFundMe campaign is being launched for International Women’s Day, to get the community to support the creation of this mural, which will be located in the trendy Western Addition neighbourhood. I’m also keen to paint a Pink Lady in Washington, D.C. and NYC.

Public art doesn’t just break the monotony of urban landscapes; it fosters community and sparks conversation. It’s like a much-needed breath of fresh air.

ELLE: Can the world's crowded cities—often concrete jungles—benefit from more art on walls and benches?

Making a point with her art Photograph: (Jas Charanjiva)



JC: Absolutely. Art has the power to transform even the most crowded concrete jungles into vibrant, inspiring spaces. Public art doesn’t just break the monotony of urban landscapes; it fosters community and sparks conversation. It’s like a much-needed breath of fresh air. People ask if I have won awards, but I’ve never entered my work in an art or design showcase. Now that we’ve shut down our business, Kulture Shop, I’ll be focusing full-time on art and design. I look forward to collaborating with brands to create bold design identities and impactful social purpose campaigns. I would love to see my best work recognised in this space.

ELLE: Next up, we hear you're keen to do Indian attire in art? What will that be like?

JC: The Indian attire worn by the Pink Lady was drawn in a more minimal fashion so that her eyes and the Boom knuckle dusters could pop. Indian art and motifs are welcomed abroad as more and more people are discovering our culture through the media and art institutions that exhibit work from the old masters and today’s Indian voices. I'm excited to enter the next phase of my painting, my next challenge, where I bring a bold, edgy focus to the beauty of Indian attire. Through intricate jewellery, rich textiles, and vibrant colours, my work will tell the story of two cultures—Indian and Western—seen through the lens of someone who has navigated the challenges of balancing both.



In my journey as a Desi growing up in the West, there was a tug of war in my head, feelings of missing out, and a whole lot of guilt. This gives me a lot to work with and perhaps work out and find peace. I believe art can be powerful, it can tell a story that can bring people together, provoke a dialogue and inspire us to take action, even if that action is to just relax and reflect on life. It can also be a great reminder of a piece of history we can and should not forget. Norman Rockwell's iconic, ‘The Problem We All Live With’ is one such example.

Also Read:

In Eeshaan Kashyap’s PLAY, Objects Do Speak