The Man Who Made Elegance Look Effortless: Giorgio Armani

On 4th September 2025, the world of fashion bid farewell to Giorgio Armani, the man who quietly redefined elegance. They called him King Giorgio, and few figures in fashion history have ever worn such a crown with more quiet strength and authority.

Armani, who held the rare triple role of chairman, chief executive and creative director of his namesake house, will, unfortunately, not be able to see the golden milestone he had long prepared for. His company’s 50th anniversary was due to be celebrated in Milan later this month with a landmark show and party, an event that had been meticulously planned for months. Instead, that stage becomes a space of remembrance — a moment not only to look back at half a century of his work, but to recognise how his vision of timeless luxury will continue to inspire.



Early Life & The Birth Of Armani

Before Armani mastered elegant glamour, he was a boy from Piacenza, a provincial town in northern Italy. Born in 1934 into modest surroundings, his childhood was shaped by the shadows of war and austerity, which gave him a taste for clarity, restraint and subtle strength. Medicine was his first pursuit at the University of Milan, but fashion was waiting in the wings. After military service, he left medicine behind and joined La Rinascente, Milan’s great department store, before moving to Nino Cerruti’s menswear house, where he learnt the precision of tailoring and construction.

The real turning point came in 1975, when, with the encouragement of his partner Sergio Galeotti, he launched his own label. In a decade of excess, he offered a vision of ease and restraint that felt both revolutionary and timeless — a philosophy that would soon find its sharpest expression in the garment that defined an era: the Armani power suit.

The Power Suit Revolution

“I was the first to soften the image of men, and harden the image of women. I dressed men in women’s fabrics, and stole from men what women wanted and needed — the power suit.” With that declaration, Giorgio Armani set the blueprint for a new era of modern, confident and elegant dressing.

Richard Gere in American Gigolo

The breakthrough came with American Gigolo in 1980, when Richard Gere appeared on screen in a wardrobe designed entirely by Armani. The softly tailored suits, fluid shirts and muted palette marked a turning point in menswear, stripping away stiffness in favour of ease and sensuality. With one film, Armani not only became widely celebrated but also redefined how men dressed for the decade to come — modern, elegant, and undeniably poised.

Julia Roberts at Golden Globes

One of the most memorable examples came in 1990, when young Julia Roberts arrived at the Golden Globes not in sequins or satin, but in a slouchy grey Armani suit complete with shirt and tie. It was a bold departure from red-carpet convention — playful, androgynous, and undeniably powerful. Roberts not only won Best Supporting Actress that night, but she also cemented Armani’s tailoring as a new kind of fabulousness and glamour.

Cindy Crawford in Armani Suit

Another striking example comes from Cindy Crawford, who frequently wore Armani suits during the height of her modelling career. She embodied the effortless mix of authority and style that defined Armani’s vision for women — glamorous, confident, and unmistakably modern.

Diane Keaton at 1978 Oscars

At the 1978 Oscars, Diane Keaton stunned in a double-breasted Armani suit, paired with a delicate scarf and a single pink lapel flower. Rejecting the usual traditional gowns, she brought effortless sophistication to the red carpet. The oversized blazer and flowing skirt combined ease with polish, giving her an androgynous yet elegant silhouette. In that single appearance, Keaton redefined what women could wear to Hollywood’s most formal stages and cemented Armani’s reputation as an expert in tailoring for both men and women.

Rihanna at 2015 BET Awards

Rihanna brought Armani’s vision of power dressing to life. The golden tuxedo, worn without a blouse and paired with strappy sandals, perfectly matched her fearless personality, transforming classic tailoring into bold, modern glamour.

Mikey Madison at Vanity Fair EE BAFTA Rising Star Awards Party

Mikey Madison made a bold statement in a vivid red mini dress sourced from the Giorgio Armani archives, paired with a slightly oversized single-breasted blazer. She complemented the ensemble with sheer black gloves, tights, and sharp heels, creating a striking balance between archival elegance and contemporary edge. The look showcased Armani’s signature power-dressing principles — clean lines, confident tailoring, and a modern attitude — proving that his vision remains as relevant today as ever.

Red Carpet Dressing

If the power suit defined Armani’s daytime authority, the red carpet became his evening playground. For decades, he was Hollywood’s invisible hand, shaping how stars presented themselves on life’s most photographed stages. Armani Privé, his haute couture line, became synonymous with disciplined glamour.

Lady Gaga at 2010 Grammys

Lady Gaga took the stage in one of Armani’s most avant-garde creations. The gown was daring and otherworldly, yet unmistakably Armani, balancing theatricality with a sculptural elegance that elevated the performer. It remains a defining example of how Armani had the beautiful ability to translate his signature sophistication into bold, unforgettable moments on the red carpet.

Anne Hathaway at 2022 Cannes

Anne Hathaway graced the red carpet in a sequined, figure-hugging column gown, with a spliced empire waist and a sweeping train that trailed effortlessly behind her. The ensemble was the epitome of subtle sophistication, capturing the glamour of Cannes while remaining true to Armani Privé’s signature restraint and timeless elegance.

Nicole Kidman at 2018 Oscars

Nicole Kidman captivated audiences in a royal blue Armani Privé gown that epitomised modern glamour. The strapless dress featured a sculpted neckline and a dramatic bow at the waist, creating a striking silhouette. Kidman's choice of minimal accessories, including Louboutin heels and Harry Winston jewellery, allowed the gown's bold design to take centre stage, reaffirming her status as a red-carpet icon.

Lady Gaga at 2018 Grammys

Lady Gaga turned heads in a black lace Armani Privé gown, its orb-like silhouette hugging her frame before flaring into a delicate train. The intricate lace and sleek cut combined drama with elegance, making it a quintessential red-carpet moment that felt both modern and unforgettable.

Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards

Zendaya turned heads at the 2023 SAG Awards in a colour-blocked Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2023 couture gown. The strapless design featured a black crystal-embellished bra top, accented with baguette beads and sequins, leading into a peony pink silk satin skirt with a baby blue panel. A torso cut-out added a modern touch to the classic silhouette. She accessorised with a Bvlgari choker set in pink gold, featuring a 64-carat aquamarine and over 21 carats of pavé-set diamonds, completing the look with her signature curly bob and rosy makeup.

Armani understood the camera, the crowd, the moment, and above all, the woman wearing the dress. Armani gave stars the freedom to own the room while imprinting his signature elegance onto every frame. This is why his gowns do more than sparkle under the lights; they command, they endure, and they define what it means to be effortlessly iconic. His vision, elegance and timeless influence will never be forgotten.

