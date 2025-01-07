Fashion But Tech: Istituto Marangoni Collabs With Arxy Future Lab

As a fashion student, my peek into virtual fashion was always between loving fashion (so much) and being a complete tech noob! Although virtual fashion isn’t a revelation anymore, it’s still a space we’re all not quite familiar with. But what Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai and Arxy Future Lab have done takes it to a level that feels refreshingly innovative and intriguing. Their newly-launched virtual fashion exhibition, which debuted on January 03, 2025, showcases the final-year collections of students from the Mumbai campus in a way that’s both immersive and practical. (honestly, something I would have loved if it was there during my final-year collection). Because let me tell you packing a garment meant to be kept in an art museum is a HANDFUL) So clearly, this isn't about showing off tech for the sake of it—it’s about creating an experience that adds value to the designs and the people behind them.

Virtual World For Fashion

We’ve seen virtual fashion vaults and digital lookbooks before, but what stands out here is the precision and purpose behind it. Arxy Future Lab has developed a virtual showroom that mirrors the physical installations from a live show held in September 2024. From detailed 3D renderings of garments to interactive features that let you explore the collections up close, it’s a showcase that feels thoughtfully designed and not just a flashy experiment.

For students, this isn’t just a way to show their work—it’s a way to connect. The platform allows for private sessions with faculty and industry professionals, making it more than a passive viewing experience. It’s a tool for collaboration, networking, and learning.

The Balance Between Creativity and Accessibility

“This is about breaking barriers—geographical and otherwise,” says Mevin Murden, Director of Education at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai. And he’s right. The virtual space means these collections can be experienced by a global audience, something that might not have been possible with just a live show.

Meng Ji, founder of Arxy Future Lab, emphasizes the importance of accessibility: “We want to make fashion democratic and ensure that emerging talent gets the recognition it deserves.” That vision translates beautifully into this project, which feels as much about the future of fashion education as it does about the collections themselves.

What It Means for Fashion’s Future

For those of us studying or working in fashion, this collaboration is a gentle reminder of where the industry is headed. It’s not about replacing physical shows but complementing them. It’s about using technology to amplify creativity and open doors to opportunities that didn’t exist before.

Virtual fashion has been done, yes—but this project stands out because it gets the balance right. It’s not trying to dazzle you with what’s possible; it’s showing you what’s useful. And that’s where its real success lies.

Whether you’re a student hoping to have your work seen or an industry insider scouting for fresh talent, this is an example of how the digital world can enhance—not replace—the essence of fashion.

Catch the virtual show experience here.