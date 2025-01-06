Opera Gloves Raked Up The Charm At The Golden Globes 2025

The 2025 Golden Globes were in full swing, and I have to say, I was very impressed by the celebrity looks (there were less disappointments this year!). One trend that caught my eye and had me doing a happy dance was the return of opera gloves! Yes, those elegant elbow-length wonders made a fabulous comeback, turning the red carpet into a runway of sophistication and glam. It was like stepping back in time to an era where elegance reigned supreme, and I couldn’t get enough!



What the retro trend is all about

Ariana Grande took a bold departure from her usual pink palette, donning a breathtaking pale yellow Givenchy gown that flowed like liquid silk — an ode to the iconic Audrey Hepburn. The dress featured a hand-beaded bodice that sparkled under the lights, and she paired it with shimmering white opera gloves that reached elegantly to her elbows. The gloves added an air of vintage charm, reminiscent of Hepburn’s iconic style, while a dazzling Swarovski choker completed her enchanting look. Grande was not just walking the carpet; she was making a statement!

Then there was Ali Wong, who lit up the red carpet in a fiery red Balenciaga gown crafted from layers of tulle that resembled a dramatic flame. But it was the black satin opera gloves that truly stole the spotlight—extending nearly to her shoulders, they added an edgy contrast to her vibrant ensemble. Wong’s look was a perfect blend of boldness and elegance, proving that she knows how to command attention.

Kerry Washington brought her own flair to the evening in a bubblegum-pink Balenciaga dress that was both chic and playful. The ruching on the gown gave it a soft, cocoon-like silhouette, while her black opera gloves created a striking juxtaposition that had fashion critics buzzing. The gloves lent an air of vintage sophistication to her look, making Washington appear like she had just stepped out of a glamorous time capsule.

And let’s not forget Janelle James, who channelled classic Hollywood vibes with her stunning strapless black gown paired with matching black opera gloves. Her minimalist approach allowed the gloves to shine without overshadowing her elegant dress. The look was timeless, yet fresh—perfectly embodying that retro-glam feel while keeping it modern. Pamela Anderson wore them with a black ruched gown. And similarly The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti also wore long black gloves and an embellished black gown.

The 2025 Golden Globes proved that opera gloves are more than just an accessory; they are a statement piece capable of elevating any outfit from ordinary to extraordinary. With stars like Ariana Grande, Ali Wong, Kerry Washington, and Janelle James leading the charge, these looks are sure to inspire fashion lovers everywhere. Whether the gloves stay as a one-time red carpet thing or becomes a mainstream trend of the year, well, we will have to wait and see!

