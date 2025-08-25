From Dua Lipa To Rosé: The Sneakers Every It-Girl Is Living In

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, sneakers are her co-conspirators. They take you from coffee runs to gallery openings, from boardrooms (yes, really) to brunch. Forget stilettos as the symbol of power dressing — today’s cool girl knows her kicks say more about her than any heel ever could. Just ask Dua Lipa, who’s been living in her cobalt PUMA Speedcats, or Olivia Rodrigo, who pairs her sleek archival adidas with slouchy leather trousers like nobody else. Sneakers this season aren’t just about comfort; they’re about flexing personality, nostalgia, and a touch of drama — sometimes all at once.

1. The Bold & Beautiful (Colour-Blocked Kicks)

If you’re hunting for indie flair, the Comet X Lows TWISTER serves up vivid purple-and-pink patchwork with derby construction designed for comfort. It’s playful, punchy, and exactly the sort of shoe Olivia Rodrigo would throw on with a graphic tee and mini skirt.

2. Sumptuous Suede Revival

Luxury suede is back, and Dua Lipa’s already championing it with her track-inspired PUMA. Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted in suede-trimmed Dries Van Noten sneakers — proof that even off-duty supermodels are ditching leather boots for these plush, tactile beauties. Whether you go for cobalt blue or neutral beige, suede sneakers whisper understated luxury.

3. Sneakerinas: Ballet-Sneaker Hybrids

Enter sneakerinas, the lovechild of a ballerina flat and a sneaker. Dua Lipa or Rosé from BLACKPINK could easily style these with her oversized knits, and Bella Hadid would probably dance her way through SoHo in them. Dainty ribbons, satin finishes, sporty soles — the chic contradiction makes them irresistible.

4. Slim-Silhouette Retro Archival Styles

Onitsuka Tiger's signature pieces are dominating moodboards again. Picture Kaia Gerber striding into Pilates in vintage-inspired slim silhouettes, or Zendaya wearing them under tailoring, turning retro cool into red carpet energy. Minimalist, lightweight, and nostalgically stylish, they’re the anti-chunky trainer.

5. Sport-Inspired Runners

From FENTY x PUMA’s track shoes to SALOMON's gorpcore staples, running sneakers aren’t just for the gym anymore. Rihanna wore hers courtside, some styled them with a micro mini, and suddenly, performance footwear is the new cool-girl uniform. Practical meets playful in the best way.

6. Classic Canvas Cool

Canvas is the forever fabric of sneakers — timeless, breathable, and endlessly versatile. This season, designers are remixing the classic with playful trims, contrast stitching, and pops of colour. It’s the kind of shoe Olivia Rodrigo would wear, a pair of Converse with a plaid skirt and vintage band tee, channelling her effortless mix of grunge and girl-next-door. Cool girls love canvas because it’s unfussy, sustainable, and always in tune with the moment.

7. Metallic Glaze

If suede Speedcats are off-duty uniform, then their metallic cousins are the after-hours upgrade. Sleek, shiny, and made for turning pavements into runways, metallic sneakers bring a futuristic pop to even the most laid-back look. Picture them catching the light under a disco ball or glinting in the sun with a micro mini—very much the kind of thing Rosé from BLACKPINK would slip into before a night out.

8. Denim Gaze

Denim isn’t just for your jeans anymore—it’s making its way to your sneakers, and the result is pure cool-girl gold. The Gully Number 001 – Baaz Chaaya Grey takes classic cotton-denim canvas and spins it into streetwear poetry, with metallic pewter trims and an embroidered 'Baaz' hawk detail at the heel. Think of it as the sneaker equivalent of your favourite vintage Levi’s: versatile, a little rebellious, and always in style.

