Glastonbury 2025: Headscarves Over Bucket Hats, SPF Over Glitter & Other Cool Style Swaps To Make

There's no one way to festival. Everyone has their preferences from camping to caravans, wellies to Wallabees. But, as to be expected, there are fresh fashion arrivals that place high on many shared sartorial agendas ahead of events like Glastonbury. Think about the explosion of popularity that has surrounded the bucket hat in recent years. If there's anyone that knows a thing or two about what to wear, pack, or bring to a festival its the ELLE editors who have, between them, attended hundreds of festivals. But, ask them what's on their festival shopping list and you might find it surprisingly short. We're less about buying new for the three-day affair, more into adapting what we already have with small style switch ups that we plan to wear long after the final headline act has done its encore. What's hot and what's not this festival season? After much discussion, the ELLE editors have put together the definitive list. Read on to find out.

1. Out: Bucket Hat, In: Heasdscarf

Christian Vierig

Sorry, bucket hats, your reign is over. This summer the easiest, chicest swap to make is to leave your hat at home and wear a silk scarf in its place. Or, do both and layer your baseball cap with a jaunty scarf. The choice of fashion girls and skincare obsessives alike.

2. Out: Denim Jorts, In: Cotton Bloomers

Courtesy of Reformation

Denim shorts might be synonymous with festival fashion but there's no time like the present to switch them out for something a little lighter. Enter bloomers, like these from Reformation. As skimpy as their predecessors but in cotton fabrics to make for a lighter, less-chafey wear. Very darling.

3. Out: Tiny Sunglasses, In: Visor Specs

Phoebe Philo

Tiny sunglasses have had their time. Those looking to amplify their look and sun protection this Glasto and beyond should choose supersized specs. These from Phoebe Philo are the blueprint.

4. Out: Wellies, In: Sneakerinas

Valentina Frugiuele

With warm weather expected, you can leave the Wellingtons at home to try something lighter over the weekend. The new trainer to know is the sneakerina, which for all its ballet shoe-cum-trainer hybridness makes for the perfect dancing shoe. Our festival favourites? These, for £38.

5. Out: Slip Dresses, In: Tartan Kilts

Drew Vickers | courtesy of burberry

As Cara confessed to ELLE UK just a few weeks ago, a Burberry kilt is going to be front and centre of her summer festival wardrobe. Pack away the slip dresses and have fun in a flirty little kilt instead.

6. Out: Flower Crowns, In: Chain Belts

Victor Boyko

We know, we know. It's hardly breaking news that flower crowns have fallen out of vogue, but it's been some time since a contender for the same easy-to-wear, slightly dreamy add-on had been put forward. Fortunately, SS25's love of the chain belt (preferably numerous options layered) steps in just in time for festival season. Miu Miu and Rabanne have great options but so too will your favourite vintage store.

7. Out: Unsustainable Glitter, In: SPF

Courtesy of Supergoop

There's nothing chicer than an honest, even glow that comes from protecting our skin year-round. Instead of piling on the glitter and gems, choose to swipe regular application of SPF instead. Supergoop's Everyday Sunscreen Stick makes this easy.

8. Out: Hoodies, In: Technical Fleeces

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Follow Miu Miu's lead and swap out a classic jersey hoodie for an equally cosy technical fleece this festival season. You don't need to spend £1.5k to get the look either. A trip to Mountain Warehouse awaits!

9. Out: 1000 iPhone Photos, In: One-Take Polaroids

Polaroid

Taking photos on a Polaroid doesn't only make for romantic shots of your festival experience, but it also stops you from spending any time at all on your phone. We've all gone to take a photo and ended up replying to an email or a text that could most definitely wait. Be in the moment with a little help from Polaroid. It has just released its smallest ever instant camera, too.

10. Out: Buzzing Ears, In: Loop Earplugs

Loop Earplugs

Get up close and personal with the music without any of the ear damage by wearing a pair of Loop Earplugs, which will also come in handy when you finally do decide to get some sleep. The Experience 2 are best recommended for gigs, FYI.

11. Out: Overpriced Warm Cider, In: Probiotic Sodas

Living things

Keep that gut healthy when you're down on Worthy Farm. We're not saying you can't have a classic boozy festival beverage, but notice how better you'll feel for making a few swaps out here and there. Living Things are ELLE UK's favourite.

