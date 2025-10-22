Hermès Taps Grace Wales Bonner To Lead Men’s Ready-To-Wear

The spring/summer 2026 season may have wrapped on the runways, but that doesn’t mean that the year of debuts is technically over yet. In particularly exciting news, Grace Wales Bonner has been announced as the creative director of men’s ready-to-wear at Hermès.

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of creative director of Hermès men’s ready-to-wear,” Wales Bonner said in a statement. “It is a dream realized to embark on this new chapter, following in a lineage of inspired craftspeople and designers. I wish to express my gratitude to Pierre-Alexis Dumas and Axel Dumas for the opportunity to bring my vision to this magical house.”

Wales Bonner will be replacing Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for 37 years—one of the longest-running tenures in such a turbulent field. Nichanian stepped down late last week amid a flurry of speculation on what another debut, particularly one at such a cherished house, could bring in the coming few seasons. However, Wales Bonner is an undoubtedly fresh appointment for the French luxury brand, along the lines of the house’s former renegade womenswear creative directors, Jean Paul Gaultier and Martin Margiela. Her succession joins a tight circle of current top positions not occupied by men—something that has felt like an increasing rarity across the surprise moves in recent months. (Meryll Rogge at Marni and Rachel Scott at Proenza Schouler are the other two who are waiting to make their official debuts.)

The London-based designer graduated from Central Saint Martins and founded her menswear label, Wales Bonner, in 2014. She quickly made a name for herself in the industry for her laid-back styling, sharp tailoring filled with symbolism, dressing celebrities including Kendrick Lamar and Lewis Hamilton, and pioneering an Adidas Samba renaissance with her sold-out collaborations. So much so that fans and industry insiders have long clamoured for her appointment to a heritage house. In 2021 and 2024, Wales Bonner took home the CFDA Award for International Menswear Designer and the Fashion Awards’ British Menswear Designer of the Year, respectively. Earlier this year, the brand also presented its first standalone womenswear line.

Wales Bonner understands high-level craft and the power of a hit accessory—something that will both complement and bring a modern edge to the Hermès man. “Her take on contemporary fashion, craft, and culture will contribute to shaping Hermès men’s style, melding the house’s heritage with a confident look on the now,” said general artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas in the statement. “Grace’s appetite and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’ creative mindset and approach. We are at the start of an enriching mutual dialogue.”

Nichanian will present her final collection for the house in January, leaving us to anticipate another season of debuts.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.