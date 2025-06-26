In Conversation With Lisa Haydon About Jewellery, Style, And Self-Expression



She made her mark on the runway with a blend of ease and chicness, eventually carving a space for herself as both a style icon and a screen presence. Over the years, Lisa Haydon has come to embody a quiet kind of charm, unforced, assured, and entirely her own. Now, as the face of Tanishq’s Radiance in Rhythm collection, she steps into a new role: that of the modern muse. With her grounded charm and timeless aesthetic, she reflects the spirit of this new line, crafted with natural diamonds and designed for women who lead with understated confidence.

In this conversation with ELLE, Haydon reflects on personal style, motherhood, and why confidence, now more than ever, is her favourite thing to wear.

ELLE: What was your first impression of the Radiance in Rhythm collection, and how does it align with your personal sense of style?

Lisa Haydon: This isn’t my first campaign with Tanishq, so I already know the jewellery is going to be stunning. But even then, every time I see it for the first time on a shoot, my reaction is the same—wow. Just when you think you’ve seen the most exquisite piece, they surprise you with something even more breathtaking. What I really love about Tanishq’s jewellery is how timeless it is. There’s nothing simple about it, yet it carries a kind of quiet elegance. It doesn’t shout for attention—it just commands it. That kind of refined confidence completely aligns with my personal style.

ELLE: The collection celebrates bold, modern femininity. What do those words mean to you today?

Lisa: For me, being bold isn’t about being loud, it’s about being authentic. That’s what makes natural diamonds so special. Their brilliance doesn’t need to be exaggerated. It just shines, naturally. At this stage in my life, I value simplicity, not the kind that hides in the background, but the kind that doesn’t need validation. There’s no fluff, no apologies. Whether it’s fashion or life, I’m drawn to things that are true, honest, and unapologetically real. That’s the kind of boldness I admire, something that quietly turns heads without trying to.

ELLE: Was there a piece from the collection that particularly had your eye?

LH: Oh yes, two in fact. One was a ruby necklace paired with natural diamonds, I wore it with a rose gold outfit, and the combination was just magical. The other was called Emerald Symphony. It had three layers of emeralds and diamonds cascading like a trio of necklaces in one. So striking and elegant, yet not at all overpowering.

Even though these pieces are Indian-crafted, I could see myself styling them with anything. That’s the beauty of this collection, it’s rooted in tradition but incredibly versatile. I’d wear it to a wedding, a red carpet, or even a glamorous party. Honestly, I wish I’d worn something like that on my own wedding day.

ELLE: How would you typically style a bold piece like that?

LH: I’d keep everything else simple. Monochromes or classic silhouettes work best. You let the jewellery do all the talking. The less you try, the more these pieces shine. That’s the magic of natural diamonds—they elevate without effort.

ELLE: How has your relationship with fashion and jewellery evolved over the years?

LH: I’ve become more intentional. In my twenties, I experimented more, followed trends, and tried looks just because they were in. But now, I gravitate towards what feels innately right. I think that’s part of growing up—you trust your own taste more. I don’t feel the need to try every new thing. If something speaks to me, I go for it. That authenticity shows through.

ELLE: Has motherhood shaped your sense of style?

LH: Absolutely. Now I lean towards pieces that are versatile and functional, but still stylish. I no longer buy clothes for just one occasion, I look for pieces that work across different moments in my day. There’s less impulse, more intention. Even something like jewellery, I used to overpack accessories for travel. Now, I take one or two stand-out pieces that can elevate multiple outfits. And yes, I wear a lot less white now! (laughs) Sticky fingers are real. Comfort matters, but style hasn’t taken a back seat. It’s just more refined. More me.

ELLE: Who are your style icons?

LH: I’ve never really had a single style icon. I admire women for their energy more than just what they wear. Angelina Jolie, for instance, she always comes across as strong and serene. Or Kate Hudson, who’s bubbly and radiant. For me, it’s more about their aura. It’s never about copying a look. It’s more like, “Oh, I love that detail,” and then I find ways to make it mine. That’s also what I love about Tanishq’s jewellery, it’s distinctive, but still leaves space for your own interpretation.

ELLE: And finally, what makes you feel most radiant?

LH: Being comfortable in my own skin. Living truthfully. Laughing with my kids. Wearing something that reflects who I am. And maybe slipping on a piece of jewellery that doesn't try too hard but still turns every moment into an entrance.