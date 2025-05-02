India Rising: The Global Power Players of Fashion

Indian fashion is no longer just a blip on the global radar—it’s a full-on style wave crashing into the world’s biggest runways, red carpets, and glossy magazine covers. From couturiers dressing international icons to models walking for the biggest houses in Paris and Milan, India has taken its seat at the global fashion table—and it’s not giving it up anytime soon. While luxury giants rush to open stores in Mumbai and Delhi, the real story is how our designers, models, and icons have been quietly (and now loudly) placing India on the global fashion map for years. Our homegrown designers, models, and celebrities are taking India to the world. It's no longer just about lehengas and silks—it's about innovation, influence, and international recognition.

These are the names that didn’t just dream big, they went global.

Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta is the man who made the world stop and stare—literally. His sculptural silhouettes and avant-garde gowns are pure architectural fantasy, and they’ve been worn by some of the most powerful women in pop culture: Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Aishwarya Rai at Cannes, to name a few. His Paris Haute Couture debut in 2023 was a turning point—not just for him, but for Indian fashion. With structured drama, fluid metallics, and a love for mythology-infused storytelling, Gupta isn’t just designing clothes, he’s crafting a visual language that transcends borders.

Manish Malhotra

You can't talk about glamour without talking about Manish Malhotra. From his reign in Bollywood to his foray into international fashion, he’s been dressing divas for decades—but in recent years, his global reach has expanded. He launched a virtual store with Farfetch, collaborated with luxury bridal destinations abroad, and made headlines when international influencers and celebrities started wearing his embellished lehengas and saree gowns. Whether it’s Kylie Jenner in his ivory cape or brides in Dubai choosing his couture, Malhotra has evolved from costume designer to global tastemaker.

You could call Rahul Mishra the poet of Indian fashion. His work is rooted in Indian craftsmanship—think hand-embroidered florals, whisper-light textiles, and sustainable philosophies—but it’s presented with such elevated artistry that the Paris Haute Couture community couldn’t resist. He was the first Indian designer to show at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2020, and each season since has only strengthened his hold on the global luxury space. From Zendaya’s stylists picking his pieces to features and styling them, Mishra’s garments tell deeply personal stories about nature, artisanship, and slowness in a world obsessed with speed.

The name Sabyasachi is practically synonymous with Indian luxury. For two decades, he’s been dressing brides and Bollywood royalty in his signature rich velvets, intricate embroidery, and maximalist accessories. But now, the world wants in. His store in New York made waves in SoHo, his jewellery line is worn by international stylists, and global stars like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. His collaboration with H&M sold out in minutes—proof that his old-world glamour has global appeal. Sabyasachi’s ethos is rooted in heritage, but his vision is undeniably international.

She’s not just a Bollywood star—she’s a global style ambassador. Deepika Padukone has walked the red carpet at Cannes year after year, but she’s also one of the rare Indian faces to sign with luxury houses like Louis Vuitton and Cartier as their global ambassador. She’s fronted international campaigns, sat on the Cannes jury, and made it to best-dressed lists worldwide—while still rocking a sari as comfortably as she wears a Vuitton gown. Being the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country's growing influence and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. Her presence is elegant, powerful, and effortlessly global, breaking beauty stereotypes and representing Indian fashion on her own stylish terms.

Ujjwala Raut

Before there was Avanti or Neelam, there was Ujjwala Raut—the original Indian supermodel who walked so others could strut. Discovered at 17, she went on to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel (yes, really!) and walked for the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Dolce & Gabbana, and Gucci in the early 2000s. With her razor-sharp cheekbones and fierce runway energy, Raut proved that Indian models could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Gisele Bündchens of the world—and look just as iconic doing it.

Avanti Nagrath

She’s Gen Z’s global It girl from India. Avanti Nagrath has opened for Versace (the first Indian model to ever do so), walked for Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent, and Chanel, and she’s only just begun. Her career exploded in 2022, and within a year, she was booking back-to-back shows in all the major fashion capitals. What sets her apart isn’t just her striking features—it’s the cool, quiet power she brings to every runway. She’s leading the new era of Indian models who are confident, edgy, and internationally in demand.

Manish Arora

If fashion had a rockstar, Manish Arora would be it. His psychedelic prints, fluorescent colours, and kitschy-meets-couture energy made him a darling of Paris Fashion Week. His runway shows were more like art performances—filled with neon, glitter, and bold Indian motifs. From dressing Katy Perry in technicolour to Nicki Minaj in flamingo feathers, Manish Arora put Indian maximalism on the global map in the most unapologetic way. He’s the reason the fashion world knows that Indian design doesn’t have to be traditional—it can be avant-garde, wild, and totally unforgettable.

Neelam Gill

British-Indian model Neelam Gill is redefining representation. She’s walked for Burberry (as the first Indian model to do so), graced campaigns for Dior, L’Oréal, and Abercrombie, and has been a vocal advocate for South Asian inclusion in fashion. More than just a runway regular, Gill uses her platform to discuss identity, race, and self-worth—bringing substance to her style. Her effortless, cool-girl look combined with her advocacy makes her a role model both on and off the catwalk.

Dhruv Kapoor

If Indian fashion had a cool underground movement, Dhruv Kapoor would be leading it. His brand brings together genderless streetwear, tech-inspired tailoring, and psychological storytelling—all wrapped in fashion-forward silhouettes that resonate globally. A regular at Milan Fashion Week, Kapoor is part of a wave of designers changing how the world sees Indian fashion—less about embellishment, more about experimentation. His work speaks to the Gen Z/Millennial mindset: bold, brave, and boundary-breaking.

Vaishali S

Vaishali S is all about weaving tradition into the future—literally. As the first Indian woman to show at Paris Haute Couture Week, she’s taken handwoven Indian textiles like Chanderi, khun, and merino wool and turned them into fashion that flows, breathes, and speaks. Her silhouettes are anything but ordinary: think structured drapes, sculpted shapes, and detailing that feels like a whispered poem. With every piece, she proves that Indian craftsmanship isn’t just rich in history—it’s totally runway-worthy. She’s a quiet force doing big things.

Aartivijay Gupta

Prints with personality? That’s Aartivijay Gupta’s signature. Her collections are like a visual diary—filled with quirky motifs, Indian iconography, and a bold splash of humor. Whether it’s alphabets, flowers, or faces, her prints always tell a story (and definitely spark a few conversations). Her vibe is artistic without being too precious, fun without losing its edge. Aartivijay is part of the new tribe of Indian designers who don’t just make clothes—they make statements. And the global fashion crowd is listening.

From red carpets to runways, boardrooms to business summits, these changemakers are not just representing India—they’re reshaping how the world sees Indian fashion. With bold creativity, cultural pride, and unstoppable drive, they’re proving that Indian style isn’t just having a moment—it’s defining an era. And honestly? This is just the beginning.