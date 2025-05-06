MET Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Encrusted Cane To Mona Patel’s Robotic Dog, Accessories Won Big

The magic lies in the details. The microscopic zooms. The grainy pixelations. And the accessories. Especially at the MET Gala. Shah Rukh Khan's cane? I'm sold. Clairo's cat statue? I'm also sold. Mona Patel's robotic dog? The list is never-ending. And we're not complaining in the slightest. The charm of the first Monday in May trickles down to everyone's fancy—there's no escape, my friend.

And since I've been scrolling to the nines all day, you've got to check out the standout elements and accessories I'm obsessed with.

On The Met 2025 Hot List

Shah Rukh Khan’s Sabyasachi Cane

King Khan's debut in Sabyasachi - history was made. From a custom head-to-toe ensemble tailored by the god's themselves, to the very demure, very mindful design of the cane featuring a tiger-top emblem, Mr. Mukherjee really knocked it off the park with this one.

Janelle Monáe’s Clock Monocle

Designed by renowned costume designer Paul Tazewell, the ten-time Grammy nominee was spotted wearing a bowler hat featuring a clock monocle - adding a whimsical time-travel element to the Thom Browne look as a whole.

Kim Kardashian’s Butt Chain

Kim Kardashian's armour of choice at the MET Gala 2025: a back leather Chrome Hearts dress with a dainty pearl chain dangling over the loop over her butt. So scandalous. So her.

Clairo’s Cat Statue

The Juna singer is quickly climbing the best-dressed lists of most magazines - while her sartorial ascent has been a welcome slow burn, real fans have always appreciated her keen sense of style, from the start.

Jon Batiste’s Saxophone

Not only did John Batiste carry the saxophone on the MET Gala 2025 red carpet, but he also played it. What a delight. Consider me serenaded.

Gustav Magnar Witzoe’s Clear Suitcase

Norwegian billionaire Gustav Magnar Witzoe paraded modern-day romanticism carrying a clear briefcase that appeared to be filled with rose petals. Where's the $$$ though, would love to get a look at that too.

Olivier Rousteing’s Sewing Machine

See, the thing about Olivier Rousteing is that he never ceases to amaze. He's launched a gazillion fashion muses throughout his career and yet propels himself as a muse too, that too effortlessly.

André 3000's Grand Piano

New music in the pipeline? Worry not, trust the MET Gala to be the best marketing machine. André 3000 was lensed carrying a seemingly heavy grand piano over his shoulder signalling the launch of new music. Just wow.

Mona Patel’s Robotic Dog, Vector

Girl, you know you won. While we're still not over her debut last year, her second innings at the MET Gala proved equally successsful, if not more. Lensed in Thom Browne from top-to-toe, the techpreneur's robotic dog dominated most headlines this morning. Obviously.

