Inside Celebrity Makeup Artist Shradha Luthra’s Intimate Roka Celebrations

When a celebrity makeup artist becomes a bride, expectations run high—but for Shradha Luthra, it was never about aesthetics. Instead, her Roka celebrations with fiancé Nitesh Aswani unfolded as an elegant, heartfelt weekend filled with meaning, soul, and signature style. From Jo Malone-scented dinner tables to soft sage-hued family palettes and butterfly-detailed heels, every detail reflected Shradha’s instinct for visual poetry and emotion-first aesthetics.

Across three carefully crafted events — a warm welcome dinner, an intimate Roka ceremony, and a high-energy celebration night, she did what she does best: tell stories through beauty and design. We sat down with her to get candid about what it was like to do her own makeup for such personal moments, why her Roka reflected more than just love, and the memory she’ll carry with her forever.

ELLE: As someone who’s used to creating looks for others, how different did it feel doing your own face?

Shradha Luthra (SL): Honestly, it felt incredibly personal. I’ve spent years perfecting looks for brides, but doing my own face made me pause and reflect on everything I truly love. It was like putting together pieces of my journey in one look—my aesthetic, my emotion, and my artistry. It felt grounding, almost like a full circle moment.

ELLE: Each of the three events had such a distinct mood. What was the emotion or story you wanted each one to tell?

SL: Every event was designed to feel like an extension of us. The welcome dinner was soulful and nostalgic, like a warm hug for our inner circle. The Roka was rooted in intention, legacy, and journey. And the celebration night was pure joy—unfiltered, vibrant, and full of love. I wanted each day to feel like a different chapter in the same story.

ELLE: Your Roka décor subtly reflected Nitesh’s football journey. What made you want to include the professional side of his life in the ceremony?

SL: I’ve always believed that celebrations should be personal. Nitesh’s football journey has shaped so much of who he is—the discipline, the passion, the joy. Including little nods to that part of his life wasn’t just meaningful to him, it was important to me. I wanted the space to reflect our individual paths coming together.

ELLE: The Jo Malone-scented welcome dinner felt so intimate. How important was creating that soulful atmosphere for your inner circle?

SL: It meant everything. That night was for the people who’ve seen us grow up and grow together. I wanted every detail to feel intentional—the scent, the florals, the lighting. It wasn’t about making a statement, it was about creating a space that felt warm, comforting, and full of love. Almost like pressing pause and just soaking it all in with the people who matter most.

ELLE: Ivory for you and Nitesh, sage and mint for the families. Did you style the whole guest palette yourself, or was it more of a Pinterest-meets-group-text situation?

SL: It was very much curated by me—I just can’t help myself! I wanted everything to look cohesive and soft, like a moving painting. I sent out detailed colour references and mood boards to all our guests. Luckily, everyone was so supportive and played along beautifully.

ELLE: What’s one moment from the weekend you’ll replay in your mind forever?

SL:The moment Nitesh and I walked into the Roka together hand in hand, surrounded by people we love most. It felt like time slowed down—seeing my closest friends teary-eyed and just feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

ELLE: You twinned with your mom and sister on celebration night—was that planned from the start or a last-minute decision? And what did that moment mean to you as a bride and daughter?

SL: It actually started quite organically. I had first picked my own outfit—a beautiful Kashida lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani—and then I happened to see this stunning Kashida saree at the store. That’s when the idea struck me that maybe my mom and I could twin. Once we began putting our looks together, I knew I had to bring my sister into it too. We’re incredibly close, and I wanted her to feel just as special and involved. It turned out to be one of my favourite styling moments—not just because it looked beautiful, but because it reflected the bond we share. It was personal, emotional, and aesthetically so cohesive.

ELLE: You’ve worked with so many brides throughout your career. Was there any pressure or expectation you felt when becoming a bride yourself? And what did ‘bridal beauty’ mean to you in that moment?

SL:There was definitely a sense of quiet pressure, but I didn’t let it lead. I’ve always told my brides to be themselves, to lean into what makes them feel beautiful—and I followed that same advice. For me, bridal beauty wasn’t about perfection. It was about authenticity, grace, and softness. It was about feeling like myself, just a little more luminous.

ELLE: How would you sum up your roka weekend?

SL: The wedding was originally planned for Kashmir, and Kkings Events seamlessly re-aligned the entire celebration in Bombay within a week It was a celebration of love, legacy, and everything in between. Because it wasn’t just about us—it was about where we came from, what we built together, and the people who shaped us along the way.

