The Luxe Side Of Karan Aujla: Inside His Designer Bag Obsession

From chart-topping anthems to covetable street style, Karan Aujla has quietly built a reputation as one of the most stylish voices in contemporary Punjabi pop. Beyond the music and swagger lies a carefully curated wardrobe, and at its centre is an impressive collection of luxury bags. Equal parts statement and status symbol, Aujla’s bags reflect his love for craftsmanship, global fashion, and unapologetic self-expression. This is a closer look at the luxe accessories powering his off-duty aesthetic.

Advertisment

Designer Bags That Define His High-Fashion Style

For Karan Aujla, luxury is a flex and he owns it unapologetically. When he raps, “Ah Dekh L.V print kude, 10k da ave. Ah bag full cash, 40 minut v′ch kmave,” it is a bold declaration of success, confidence, and arrival. His designer bags are not subtle statements. They are meant to be seen, celebrated, and claimed as symbols of how far he has come.

From iconic Louis Vuitton pieces to sleek, high-fashion silhouettes, Aujla’s bag choices seamlessly blend global luxury with his signature Punjabi swagger. Whether styled with streetwear or sharp tailoring, each piece adds to his larger-than-life persona. These bags move with his rhythm, on stage, in videos, and across airports, becoming part of his visual identity as much as his music. What stands out is how naturally luxury fits into his world. For Aujla, fashion is an extension of self-belief and ambition. Every accessory becomes part of the narrative he continues to build: confident, fearless, and rooted in self-made success.

Inside the Louis Vuitton Obsession

For Karan Aujla, luxury is a defining part of his identity, and Louis Vuitton sits right at the centre of it. From music videos to tour appearances and airport looks, LV consistently features in his wardrobe, reinforcing his high-flying, global-star image. One of his most recognisable pieces is the Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 50 in light blue, valued at over ₹3.5 lakh, along with signature sunglasses and monogrammed accessories. Often styled alongside labels like Prada, Givenchy, and watches from Rolex, his fashion choices reflect confidence and consistency.

Advertisment

The Statement Appeal of the Fendi Peekaboo

For Karan Aujla, luxury is all about making bold, confident choices and his love for Fendi proves exactly that. One of his most striking accessories is the Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU 48, a large, statement tote that has become a recurring feature in his high-fashion looks.

Valued at over ₹7 lakh, the bag stands out for its unconventional silhouette and strong visual presence. In Aujla’s hands, it becomes more than just an accessory. It is part of his signature “luxury drip”, blending global high fashion with his fearless personal style. By confidently carrying handbags in his everyday and performance looks, Aujla continues to redefine modern masculinity in fashion. His Fendi picks reinforce his image as a trend-forward artist who isn’t afraid to experiment, elevate, and own every aspect of his style.

His Taste for Rare Hermès Pieces

For Karan Aujla, owning Hermès is about embracing the highest tier of luxury and craftsmanship. One of the most iconic pieces in his wardrobe is the Hermès HAC (Haut à Courroies) 50 Multipockets, a rare black travel bag estimated to be worth between ₹40 lakh and ₹54 lakh. As the predecessor to the Birkin, its oversized silhouette and multiple pockets align perfectly with Aujla’s jet-set, high-profile lifestyle.

Adding to this is the Hermès HAC à Dos backpack, a modern reinterpretation of classic Birkin hardware, which he often styles in tan or brown leather for a more utilitarian yet polished look. Even his footwear reflects this refined taste, with Hermès Arles mules frequently paired with relaxed streetwear. Together, these pieces reinforce Aujla’s image as someone who doesn’t just wear luxury, but lives it, confidently, consistently, and at the very top end of fashion.

A Collection That Reflects the Man

For Karan Aujla, luxury is a consistent and visible part of his public image. Across music videos, tours, social media, and public appearances, he is regularly seen carrying high-end pieces from brands like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Hermès, making designer accessories a recurring element of his style.

From rare travel bags to statement handbags and luxury footwear, his collection reflects a clear preference for globally recognised fashion houses and premium craftsmanship. These pieces have become closely associated with his visual identity, reinforcing his position as one of the most fashion-forward figures in Punjabi pop culture. Through his styling choices, Aujla continues to shape a distinctive image where music, status, and high fashion intersect.

Also Read:

The Sound Of Global Ambition: Karan Aujla Takes Punjabi Music To New Heights With PATRÓN Experiences And Rolling Loud India