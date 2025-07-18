Inside Shanaya Kapoor’s Promotional Wardrobe: Stylist Tanya Ghavri Tells All

There’s something undeniably fresh about Shanaya Kapoor right now. With 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' finally making its much-anticipated debut, Kapoor has entered the limelight with the kind of assured poise one doesn’t often see in a debutante. No rookie red carpets here—just a parade of sharply styled looks that are making serious waves across the Indian fashion sphere.

And behind this quietly powerful style moment is celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, a seasoned name who knows exactly how to balance youthful energy with a sense of high-fashion gravitas. We caught up with Ghavri to decode the style story behind Kapoor’s promotional tour, and how years of planning and a finely tuned aesthetic intuition helped make it all look so effortlessly cool.

“This is something we spoke about years ago”

“This was Shanaya’s first film, of course, but I remember having conversations with her five years ago, long before she’d even started working on any projects,” Ghavri reveals. “We were already discussing what her first promotional looks would be like. So this wasn’t rushed—it’s been in the works for a long time.” That kind of long-range vision is evident in every one of Kapoor’s appearances. There’s an ease to her style, but make no mistake, it’s curated to the detail. “Shanaya has a lot of innate style,” adds Ghavri.

“She was very clear that she wanted to come out looking chic and comfortable. She’s always had a bit of a fashion girl vibe, but she wanted to keep it sophisticated, with a touch of edge.” And edge, it seems, comes not through theatrics, but through tonal mastery and immaculate tailoring. “Her style leans towards monotones, monochromes, all very clean, very elegant,” Ghavri explains. “We weren’t looking to overdo anything. She’s not someone who piles it on. We wanted to reflect that restraint and polish throughout the promotions. It’s young, it’s fresh, but very refined.”

The Standout Moments

While each look has been part of a larger moodboard, Ghavri has her favourites. “There was this beautiful grey tea-length dress from Helsa Studio, which is really minimal, paired with strappy sandals and textured hair. I just loved how understated yet striking it was.”

Another strong contender? “A look from Alfie Paris: again a tea-length skirt, paired with a waistcoat-style top. We styled it with straight hair and these delicate Jimmy Choo heels with a tiny bow. It felt very French, very sharp, and really worked on Shanaya. She carries sleek, tailored pieces beautifully. When the look is too busy, it doesn’t sit right on her. Her personality is what should come through, and sleek looks allow for that.”

On Finding A Client’s True Style

So, how does one find that magic formula—the elusive “aha” styling moment?

“It’s all about listening, really,” Ghavri answers. “Spending time with your client, understanding what they naturally gravitate towards, and then pushing that just a bit further. As a stylist, you’re there to elevate, not to impose.” But she’s quick to point out that it’s never a solo effort. “Styling is such a creative collaboration. It’s about me, yes, but also the actor, the hair and makeup team. When it all clicks, that’s the moment.”

A Moodboard Of Muted Strength

What ties all of Kapoor’s promo looks together is a powerful use of colour and silhouette. “We chose solid hues, sleek tailoring, and some boxy cuts, but very intentionally,” Ghavri notes. “Not every look had it, but there was a definite structure to how we approached her wardrobe. It was about building a vibe which is strong but soft, statement-making without shouting.”

